Use of fashion and makeup reconnects to Indigenous roots

For Reyes and Smith, artistic expression offers a way to honor their ancestry, reclaim cultural identity and challenge the idea that Indigenous traditions only belong to the past. Through their individual creative practices, both artists bring their heritage into the present, using their work to share stories of identity, resilience and cultural continuity.

“Yo soy de la zona centro-sur del Estado de México, que se llama Tenancingo que de hecho también es una pequeña ciudad muy llena también de [la] cultura, prehispánica”, ella dijo. “Entonces, siento que esta reconexión de ver atrás y decir, okay, ¿qué es lo que tiene mi ciudad, el pueblo donde yo nací, que que sea algo que pueda yo representar también en esta en esta en este show, en este evento.”

“I’m from the south-central part of the State of Mexico, from a place called Tenancingo, which is actually a small city very rich in pre-Hispanic culture,” Reyes said. “So, I feel that this reconnection of looking back and saying, ‘Okay, what is it about my city, the town where I was born, that I can also represent in this show, in this event?’”

It’s for that reason that Reyes will be showcasing pre-Hispanic Nahuatl cultures from where she is from. Rather than just walking the run way, her presentation will be more theatrical and act presenting. One of those deities featured will be the Quetzalcoatl, the Feathered Serpent.

“A mí me encanta mucho como representar las deidades que conocemos de la cultura prehispánica, mexicana, azteca,” ella dijo.”Y pues buscando como deidades femeninas que se puedan representar y pues espero que sea un poquito más teatral.”

“I really love how to represent the deities we know from pre-Hispanic, Mexican, Aztec culture,” she said. “And I’m looking for female deities that can be represented, and I hope it will be a little more theatrical.”

For Smith, fashion provides another way to honor Indigenous traditions while making them part of contemporary life. An artist and designer from the Tuscarora Nation, Smith draws on traditional techniques — porcupine quillwork, beadwork and weaving — to create wearable art that reflects her heritage while incorporating modern styles.

“I usually add a little bit of the weaving to one of the Mohawk weavers. The black ash basket is what we would also use to wash corn,” Smith said. “So it’s kind of like a full-circle moment how I honor the Mohawk basket makers and make it into wearable art and a weaving piece into one of my collections. At least one of my models usually has something woven.”

Smith said she sees her artistry as a way to recognize the resilience of Indigenous communities and the generations who have preserved their traditions.

“For me, I like to show the world that Indigenous people are resilient. No matter what we’ve been through, we are still here and we’re still thriving,” she said.

Through their different approaches, Reyes and Smith show how Indigenous heritage can be carried forward through contemporary artistic expression. Whether through theatrical makeup inspired by ancestral traditions or fashion that brings traditional craftsmanship into everyday life, their work challenges the notion that Indigenous cultures belong only to the past.