Zoning board approves apartment complex in West Philly despite Gauthier opposition

A hotly-contested construction proposal for a 76-unit apartment building in a rapidly-changing neighborhood on the border of West and Southwest Philadelphia was approved by the Zoning Board of Adjustment Wednesday — bucking opposition from district councilmember Jamie Gauthier.

Gauthier released a statement opposing the project on the 4700 block of Kingsessing Avenue in May, citing an outpouring of community opposition. She also acknowledged the project “is willing to provide a level of affordability that we have never seen in the new construction private market.”

The building will replace a dog park closed in 2019 and has been the topic of conversation and negotiations with neighbors since December.

The building received a lot of interest after an activist requested fecal samples to help research a possible connection between the proposed development and colorectal cancer.

After talking to immediate neighbors, the developer Meir Gelley agreed to reduce the height and to set aside subsidized rents for low-wage neighbors. While working with Cedar Park Neighbors, one of the five registered community organizations, they finalized a community benefits agreement Tuesday that will set aside 15 affordable units for 50 years at 40% area median income.