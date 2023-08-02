A bundle of blighted lots in North Philadelphia may be transformed into a mixed-use development with 120 units of senior housing above 10,000 square feet of ground floor commercial space.

If new zoning is approved, the project will offer affordable and market-rate apartments for people age 55 and older, with monthly rents ranging from about $1,200 for a studio to about $1,700 for a one-bedroom place.

Utilities are included and each apartment will come fully furnished.

“There’s a huge gap in housing that’s available for people who don’t qualify for low-income housing but can’t afford more expensive housing,” said Anthony Miles, managing partner of TPP Capital Holdings, a member of The Growth Collective.

The development — dubbed the Diamond Preventative Health Hub — would occupy four lots on North 22nd Street near Diamond Street in the Strawberry Mansion section of the neighborhood. A defunct family medical center, located around the corner from a planned police station, would be demolished to make way for the six-story project.

Seven studio units will be designated for residents from the immediate community earning 60% of the area median income, a figure that also includes places outside of Philadelphia. That translates to roughly $48,000 a year for an individual. Another 55 studio units will be for people earning 80% AMI.

The remaining apartments are considered market-rate, but will be geared toward people earning 100% AMI, which translates to $80,100 for an individual.