A pair of foundations has awarded $450,000 in grant funding to The Growth Collective, a Black-owned startup launched to reenvision real estate development in Philadelphia.

The company — part advocacy group, part private equity investment firm — received $200,000 from The Patricia Kind Family Foundation and $250,000 from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

“Our focus in Philadelphia is on the equitable development of public space. And the reason why we are making this investment is we really believe that developers have a significant impact on our neighborhoods and in our public spaces, and we want to make sure our public spaces remain accessible to our communities,” said Ellen Hwang, Knight’s program director in Philadelphia.

Founded in 2019, The Collective currently supports seven Black-owned and operated development groups in the city by raising capital for their projects and helping them build the business capacity of their companies. The group also helps them jump through the bureaucratic hoops necessary to complete development projects in the city.

The list of partners includes Mosaic Development Partners, which was selected as the co-developer of the Philadelphia Navy Yard, and West Powelton Development Corporation, which was tapped to redevelop the two residential blocks that burned to the ground during the infamous MOVE bombing in 1985.