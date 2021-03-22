Philly DA busts deed theft ring for alleged heist of 10 homes

The Philadelphia Police Department and District Attorney’s Office announced charges against five individuals in an alleged deed theft ring, one of the first major prosecutions over an issue that has plagued Philadelphia for years.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Esack, from the office’s Economic Crimes Unit, said a couple worked together to forge fraudulent sale records. The pair — Richard Harris Bey and Dineisha Harris Bey, a notary — allegedly conspired to transfer the ownership of 10 North Philadelphia rowhouses into their own names or those or other individuals.

“These perpetrators would literally steal a house out from under someone or their family or estate,” Esack said. “It causes the victims or their families to not only suffer the loss of that property, but also the legal burden of trying to get that property back.”

The investigation, a joint effort between law enforcement and the city’s Department of Records, began after a complaint was lodged in May 2019 over an illegal property transfer.

None of the homes were occupied at the time of the fraudulent transfers. But District Attorney Larry Krasner said the alleged thieves sought to flip or lease the homes for profit.

“It’s not just that the houses get stolen, it’s that the thieves move people into those houses who might have no idea the houses were stolen,” he said. “They write leases as if they were the owners.”