‘It’s a conversation’: Philly’s alternative to landlord-tenant court is preventing eviction

Falisha Jones has struggled to pay rent since May. She lives with her 10-year-old son and a family friend. Jones is a home health care aide and that friend is also her client. The arrangement worked well until the pandemic hit and her hours as an aide dropped from 42 hours a week to barely 14.

Month by month, Jones knew she was falling behind. She had other expenses to worry about too, like putting food on the table. She tried getting other clients, but a pandemic is no time to build a business that relies on being inside people’s domestic spheres. People didn’t want to introduce new people into their homes, and the slow economy has made her search for other work futile.

“I was panicking,” Jones said. “I don’t want to be on the street again. I know how it feels. I’ve been through it so many times.”

Jones has lived without a permanent address before, home-hopping with her son. The experience is exhausting and she doesn’t want to return to that life, she said.

Last month, Jones entered an eviction diversion program run by a partnership of Good Shepherd Mediation Program and the city. Things started looking up. She got on a repayment plan and got access to rental assistance.

“Once we came out with that agreement, I just felt good,” she said. “There was a big smile on my face. I can stay where I am, and I can still look for a job and still pay what they’re asking for. I was extremely happy about that.”

When Philadelphia enacted the Emergency Housing Protections Act this summer, it mandated that landlords had to use the new Eviction Diversion program through the end of the year for tenants experiencing hardship because of the pandemic. In practice, that means landlords cannot take steps to evict tenants through the courts unless the tenant poses an imminent threat of harm or a meeting can’t be scheduled in 30 days. The mediation-based program is designed for landlords and tenants to settle on an agreement without the involvement of a legal judgment that can stain a tenant’s credit and make finding another place to live difficult.

As of Monday, there were 220 mediations where both the landlord and tenant attended. Out of those, more than 86% were able to either reach an agreement or continue the mediation process. There are 82 with no outcomes yet, but almost 200 more mediations are scheduled in the upcoming weeks.

When the program first began on Sept. 1, after the eviction moratorium ended, there were only a handful of mediations per week. By October, it ramped up to 20 to 40 per week. Towards the beginning of November, the number jumped to north of 60 mediations per week. As of this week, there are consistently 90 mediations scheduled in a given seven-day period.

The program is modeled after a mortgage foreclosure program that ended up saving more than 16,000 homes and counting. That program allowed homeowners and lenders to work out a resolution and keep their homes. The main difference between these two programs: The mortgage foreclosure program operated through courts and the eviction diversion program runs through the city.

Hon. Annette M. Rizzo (Ret.), the brains behind the mortgage foreclosure program, is also heavily immersed in the eviction diversion program. She works as a volunteer mediator. When she was working with foreclosures, she was working with large national mortgage servicers. In this case, she’s working with landlords and tenants who are both struggling. She argued that landlords need to keep their properties, so they stay out of foreclosure.

“The need is ever greater to sustain landlords to make sure they keep their properties up to code and habitable properly for their tenants,” Rizzo said. If landlords fall into foreclosure or stop maintaining properties, the city faces “the threat of more decline,” she added.