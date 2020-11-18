The Philadelphia Housing Authority is transferring 240 properties located in increasingly desirable sections of North Philadelphia to nonprofit affordable housing developers.

The proposal comes from an initiative led by North Philadelphia Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez and Ceiba, a nonprofit serving the city’s Latino community. Partners involved include HACE, Esperanza, the Norris Square Community Alliance, and Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (APM).

The 240 properties — including vacant structures and lots — will go to the partners with the expressed goal of creating permanent affordable housing. The homes will be located in gentrifying parts of Kensington and not far from Temple University, areas that are seeing construction cranes rise and property values increase after years of little interest from the market.

“I think what we’re trying to do here is really create a long-term vision for what a mixed neighborhood could look like,” Quiñones-Sánchez said.

Roughly 80% of the proposed parcels are vacant lots within the boundaries of Second and Sixth streets and Cecil B. Moore and Lehigh avenues. Development pressures have swept into the areas as affordable stock dwindles in Fishtown, East Kensington, and Northern Liberties.

With an eye to avoiding that fate in a historically Black and brown community, Quiñones-Sánchez said her goal is to shape the development that happens next.

Properties will be available to low-income families based on the area median income.

“This is really about saying, ‘Can we ensure mixed-income in South Kensington so that it’s not the new Fishtown where it’s just all high income? It’s not Northern Liberties but it stays diverse,’” Quiñones-Sánchez said.

The announcement comes two months after the councilmember withdrew legislation that would have enabled the rezoning and redevelopment of a section of N. American Street between Lehigh Avenue and Oxford Street within the same area. Quiñones Sánchez withdrew the bills in the face of community opposition to the plan, which would have transferred city-owned land to APM and a market-rate developer, Scannapieco Development Corporation. The two organizations had committed to a mixed-income plan.

It also comes several weeks after the Philadelphia Housing Authority promised nine Strawberry Mansion properties to the organizers who led the protest encampments outside their Ridge Avenue headquarters.

PHA officials have said the agency owns about 350 uninhabitable properties around the city.