A plan for mixed-income development in North Philly suffers setback

Councilmember María Quiñones-Sánchez isn’t giving up on a plan to build housing on vacant South Kensington land.

The North Philadelphia councilmember last week killed a bill that would have legalized plans for a 20-story apartment tower on the vacant site of Morris Iron and Steel on N. American Street between Berks and Norris Streets and 40 rowhouses on nearby city-owned land. This week, she said she is working with developers Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha, or APM, and Scannapieco Development Corporation on a public-private partnership to enable the project.

“More news to come later,” she said in an email.

The bill Quiñones-Sánchez withdrew would have allowed housing development in an area currently zoned for industrial use on both sides of American Street — roughly from Oxford Street to Lehigh Avenue. It was part of a package that Quiñones called “the most aggressive affordable legislation on the books” because of a requirement that developers include at least 20% affordable units. But the City Planning Commission unanimously rejected the project arguing those specifications were not clear.

When asked about her decision to subsequently pull the bill out of the legislative process, Quiñones-Sánchez cited environmental remediation costs that could be “prohibitive” for a developer as well as concerns from neighbors.

“I agree with my neighbors that our City Planning Commission has more work to present a parcel-by-parcel plan so that neighbors can access opportunities for community gardens, side yards, and affordable housing, though I am worried that the Zoning Board will continue to permit unaffordable housing if we do not act soon,” Quiñones-Sánchez said in an email.

The package’s second bill created the overlay on American between Oxford and Lehigh to open the area for residential development. It was sent back to the Rules Committee to make amendments required by local RCOs, including a defined 20% affordability mandate and a requirement for the developers to meet with neighbors to discuss jobs and community benefits.