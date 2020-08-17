People in 2 homeless encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning

Encampment on Ben Franklin Parkway

By June 11, 2020, some 40 tents had popped up on the Ben Franklin Parkway at 22nd Street, part of a protest against a law that prohibits camping on public property. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

City officials have told people in two homeless encampments in Philadelphia, one of them on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to leave by Tuesday morning, saying they believe further negotiations with encampment leaders would be fruitless.

The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the parkway and Ridge Avenue encampments need to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The tent encampment on a baseball field on the parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was originally slated to be closed July 10, but the mayor postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday, however, that after weeks of face-to-face discussions he had concluded that further negotiations would do no good. He said leaders’ demands keep shifting, and some of their demands are out of the city’s control or unachievable in the time they demand.

Related Content

City officials said they had agreed to support some options, such as a temporary encampment elsewhere if supported by residents and their elected council member, a “tiny house” village, new housing and a community land trust. Officials also said shelter, safe haven and treatment beds are available as well as COVID-19 prevention spaces.

Philadelphia Housing Action — the coalition of groups that organized the encampment — said it was conceived as a form of political protest over city policies toward the homeless and the lack of low-income housing in the city.

Organizer Jennifer Bennetch called the decision to shutter the encampment “disheartening and disturbing.” She strongly contested the charge of shifting demands, saying “Our demands have always been the same. These are the demands I’ve had as an activist for four years: getting people housed,” The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate