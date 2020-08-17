People in 2 homeless encampments told to leave by Tuesday morning

City officials have told people in two homeless encampments in Philadelphia, one of them on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, to leave by Tuesday morning, saying they believe further negotiations with encampment leaders would be fruitless.

The city posted a notice Monday saying people at the parkway and Ridge Avenue encampments need to pack up and leave by 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The tent encampment on a baseball field on the parkway, which began on June 10 and grew to an estimated 100 to 150 people, was originally slated to be closed July 10, but the mayor postponed the action in hopes of reaching a resolution.

Mayor Jim Kenney said Monday, however, that after weeks of face-to-face discussions he had concluded that further negotiations would do no good. He said leaders’ demands keep shifting, and some of their demands are out of the city’s control or unachievable in the time they demand.