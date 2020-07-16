City backs down from evicting homeless camp; Kenney to meet directly with protesters

The mayor added that his administration is “committed to enacting meaningful reforms” that provide affordable housing and bridge the gap in homeownership for people of color.

Residents of the camp have said they would not leave until the city provided permanent housing options. City officials had offered to make shelter plans with the residents, plan for an alternative site, and work toward creating tiny-house villages.

Jennifer Bennetch, one of the camp’s organizers who has been at the table with the city, says she’s hopeful an agreement can be reached.

“In the current political climate, we have a good chance of coming up with a decent resolution,” said Bennetch. “I want them to understand that this is not a game. This is being done out of necessity and after years of attending [PHA] board meetings, signing petitions and staging protests, and there’s no other option.”

Bennetch said the city has thousands of properties standing empty, which she said should be converted to affordable housing instead of sold to private developers.

Though organizers of the protest camp had expressed opposition to city outreach workers approaching residents on-site, teams from a number of nonprofits had engaged with some of the residents off-site.

“We’re pleased that over the past few days, 17 placements, including two couples, to safe havens, recovery housing and shelter, have occurred on top of the 17 placements of older adults and people with disabilities into the COVID Prevention Space,” said Liz Hersh, director of the city’s Office of Homeless Services. “The city and our partners will continue outreach so everyone in the camp has a housing plan and a place to go.”

Another housing protest camp set up across from the North Philadelphia headquarters of the federal Philadelphia Housing Authority also had an eviction notice of 9 a.m. Friday.

That eviction has also been postponed. Housing authority CEO Kelvin Jeremiah will be meeting with protest organizers, as well.