This year, the fruits of a partnership between the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh resulted in a combined grant totalling more than $1 million, aimed to enhance services for the state’s unhoused population.

The two groups established their collaborative effort in 2018, in an initiative called the Home4Good program. It stands as a dedicated effort to combat homelessness. By distributing funds to organizations within the existing homeless provider network, the collaboration plays a vital role in assisting individuals with housing retention, finding homes, providing crucial support services and addressing unmet needs.

“We’re honored to be a part of this initiative and proud to support the organizations working to address homelessness through a multitude of different approaches,” said DSHA director Eugene Young. “From rapid re-housing to innovation, each program plays a valuable role in ensuring Delawareans have access to housing opportunities and support services.”

Within that million dollar grant, DSHA provided $575,000, while $500,000 came from FHLBank Pittsburgh.