New funding for Delaware’s collaborative initiative to boost homeless services
Delaware takes a step to further address homelessness with more than $1 million through a collaboration initiative aiding 10 organizations.
This year, the fruits of a partnership between the Delaware State Housing Authority and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh resulted in a combined grant totalling more than $1 million, aimed to enhance services for the state’s unhoused population.
The two groups established their collaborative effort in 2018, in an initiative called the Home4Good program. It stands as a dedicated effort to combat homelessness. By distributing funds to organizations within the existing homeless provider network, the collaboration plays a vital role in assisting individuals with housing retention, finding homes, providing crucial support services and addressing unmet needs.
“We’re honored to be a part of this initiative and proud to support the organizations working to address homelessness through a multitude of different approaches,” said DSHA director Eugene Young. “From rapid re-housing to innovation, each program plays a valuable role in ensuring Delawareans have access to housing opportunities and support services.”
Within that million dollar grant, DSHA provided $575,000, while $500,000 came from FHLBank Pittsburgh.
Laurie Stovall, director of public relations at the DSHA, emphasizes the importance of the people serving on the front lines.
“We know that so much of what it takes to address homelessness happens at the ground level, happens at the community level,” she said. “By partnering with these organizations or by funding these organizations, we’re really able to reach Delawareans where they are in their journey of homelessness or searching for housing.”
She notes that organizations receiving these grants are expected to contribute in one of the four specific areas.
“Each organization has their own program and sort of their own approach. So we grant this funding to organizations who focus on rapid re-housing, homelessness diversion, homelessness prevention, and innovation,” she said. “We have some examples that include YWCA Delaware for rapid rehousing, Lutheran Community Services for homelessness prevention, Ministry of Caring for homelessness diversion, and The Way Home for innovative homeless approaches, as well as helping with re-entry homelessness.”
Brandywine Counseling and Community Services is among the recipients set to receive $120,000. This funding will support the group’s street outreach resources, facilitating direct connections to emergency housing, critical care and essential services.
“Our Home4Good award has put a spotlight on how needed street outreach work is particularly in Kent and Sussex counties,” said Monica Alvarez, director of business development of BCCS. “We are eager to continue serving this most vulnerable population.”
This year, 10 organizations have secured funding for a total of 14 programs, with each organization receiving a varying amount of financial support.
