‘This is home for us’: Former Philly factory to reopen as alternative high school

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

When Tia Hall first laid eyes on the vacant industrial building, she wasn’t sure it was the right location for an alternative high school.

To Hall, executive director of Big Picture Philadelphia, moving El Centro de Estudiantes to Kensington felt risky at first. The charter school program, which operates during the day and at night, had never been in the neighborhood. She wanted her students and staff to feel safe.

The response was definitive.

This is where we feel most safe, they told her. This is home for us.

“And so despite my reservations, I knew that it was just time to step off the ledge,” said Hall during a recent tour of the building.

The former textile mill is getting new life thanks to a partnership with SHIFT Capital and Voyage Investments, two companies with ties to Kensington. The massive building will be transformed over two phases, the first of which is slated to wrap up in January, when Big Picture plans to welcome its first group of students to the school’s permanent home.

By then, the 93-year-old property will be unrecognizable.