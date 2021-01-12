After a year of hard lessons, Philadelphia officials say a new and improved COVID-19 rental assistance program will come online in March.

Among the changes in the works for the program funded by Congress as part of a $900 billion COVID relief package passed in December, are new income requirements and up to 12 months of aid, though only three months of that can be for forward rent, according to the federal rules.”

In addition, officials have vowed to set aside a portion of the funds to help tenants participating in the city’s eviction diversion program and created a provision that allows tenants to access program funds even if landlords refuse to participate.

The tweaks come after nearly a year of “figuring it out as we go along,” said Greg Heller, Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. senior vice president of community investment.

New rules

New federal guidelines dictated the 2021 rental assistance program will be more narrowly focused on households earning lower incomes. While the program last year allowed households earning $87,400 — the area median income for a household of four— in its second and third phase, the next phase will target households earning less than $70,000 and those who have been unemployed for 90 days.

In addition to those groups, the program will serve people participating in the city’s eviction diversion program, a mediation-based alternative to court. Still unknown is whether tenants will be able to use the federal funds to settle 2020 rental debts. Payments will go directly to landlords unless the landlord has refused to participate.

The new three-month rental assistance term came as a mandate from Washington. If tenants still need aid past that period, they will need to recertify their income. Under the new rules, tenants can continue doing this process for up to a year.

Jennifer Ferrell, a professional belly dancer who goes by Jeni Paradiso, was one of the 10,848 people helped by the program in 2020. The aid took about two months to arrive — from application to signed check— but it saved her from economic disaster. Ferrel’s work teaching belly dancing relies almost completely on physical proximity and once social distancing regulations took hold in March, her business evaporated. It was a stressful two months waiting for her application to be approved, Ferrell noted.

“When you don’t know if you’re even going to be approved, it’s nerve-wracking,” she said.

Heller said the city wants to make the process easier through streamlining the process. One simple change: Asking applicants to provide more information in their initial applications. “The more times that we have to go back to landlords and tenants, the longer the wait time and obviously the more frustrating it is and the more opportunities there are for things to get interpreted wrong or documents not to be submitted properly,” Heller said.