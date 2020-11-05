It’s the last day to apply for Philly’s rental assistance program — here’s how to do it

Ashley Jenkins, born and raised in Northeast Philadelphia, was newly single, six months behind on rent and struggling to take care of her three sons during the pandemic before she realized she could get help.

Her husband had been the family’s primary breadwinner, but by the time he left, they were already three months behind on rent. Shortly after the coronavirus crisis began, her hours were cut at the day care where she worked, making things even tougher.

“Bills don’t stop,” Jenkins said. “Although we’re in the middle of COVID, they don’t stop.”

She was lucky. Her landlord was understanding, she said, and allowed her to make arrangements to pay. Then he told her about Philadelphia’s rental assistance program and told her he would help. Within 30 days, she had relief, and the program began paying the landlord retroactively for her $1,200/month rent.

“It’s such a blessing, it really is,” said Jenkins.

Wednesday marks the last day to apply for Philadelphia’s rental and mortgage assistance programs. The program offers tenants up to $1,500 a month for rental assistance for six months, and homeowners can get $1,000 a month for six months.

Though the application period formally ends Wednesday at midnight, landlords have until Nov. 14 to submit that paperwork or correct any errors on the application. Both the renter and the landlord must submit applications for enrollment in the program.

“So while today is a hard deadline, go ahead [and file],” said Kadeem Morris, a staff attorney with Community Legal Services. “The biggest point of awareness that we want to push out is that landlords should apply by today.”

To be eligible for rental assistance, a tenant has to be a city resident, have lost more than 30% of their income because of reduced work hours/wages, or have become unemployed after March 1 because of the pandemic. A renter’s income at the time of the application can’t be more than 100% of the area median income.

How To Apply For Rental Assistance

Go to phlrentassist.org/phase-2/ Click on apply Fill out and submit an application that includes income documentation You will be given an applicant ID that must be sent to the landlord With that ID, the landlord will then complete and submit their application with your applicant ID. The landlord will also submit a certification form

How To Apply For Mortgage Assistance