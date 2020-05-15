Has the coronavirus shutdown improved air quality? Is our air really cleaner?

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Shari Hersh grew up in Philadelphia, hiking in Fairmount Park, biking along the Schuylkill River. She commutes to her job at Philadelphia Mural Arts by bike, and each day of the coronavirus shutdown she has either walked or biked the city’s streets.

She’s noticed a significant change in the air.

“Totally clear, it’s so gorgeous,” Hersh said. “I don’t remember it being clear like this day after day in my whole lifetime. You know how sometimes we have a high-pressure day, and it’s really clear, it’s like if it’s rained the night before and there’s no particulates, it’s like it’s washed it all away. But not day after day.”

A lot of people are talking about air quality these days, saying the sky looks bluer, the air smells fresher, there’s just something different about it.

Springtime and the COVID-19 shutdown began simultaneously, creating a pivotal moment for air quality and the scientists who study air pollution. While the coronavirus raged through cities and across the country, air quality researchers were granted the gift of a natural experiment, one that would normally be very difficult to replicate.

“When you’re doing an air-quality assessment for a city like Philadelphia, you’d love to be able to turn off the traffic emissions and see what happens to the air quality,” said Peter DeCarlo, associate professor of environmental health and engineering at Johns Hopkins University. “You’d love to be able to turn off industrial emissions and see what happens to air quality. But obviously, that’s not something we can do.”

In some ways, though, that has happened with this shutdown. There’s data on traffic patterns, gasoline usage, power plant air emissions, dates of industrial plant shutdowns, satellite data that measures nitrogen dioxide, along with the current network of air monitors that continue to calibrate pollutants on a daily basis.

The question is, how has the shutdown affected air quality, and what is the impact on public health?

“I think these kinds of explorations, not only in this area, but across the world, are going to be things that we’ll be seeing in the peer-reviewed literature for several years to come,” DeCarlo said.

The changes don’t seem that significant

The Environmental Protection Agency keeps track of both ground-level ozone, or smog, and particulate matter, specifically PM 2.5. These are the regulated air pollutants caused by the burning of fossil fuels from power plants and cars, as well as industrial sites like chemical plants and refineries. The data can be compared to previous years’ measurements.

For the Philadelphia region, which includes Wilmington, Delaware, and Camden, New Jersey, the changes weren’t that significant, according to Lelia Hawkins, a chemistry professor at Harvey Mudd College near Los Angeles, where she researches air quality and climate change.

“In terms of ozone, I would say this year’s data looks like they’re maybe a little bit lower than previous years through March and early April, and then right now, it looks like it’s on par with the previous years,” Hawkins said.

There’s definitely been a decrease in rush-hour traffic in Philadelphia itself during the shutdown. But industrial pollution from refineries or chemical plants will increase ground-level ozone, and not all of those industrial activities have come to a halt.

It looks like for ozone, at least, it’s fairly typical for this time of year in the city.

Are we just imagining cleaner air? Or do we really notice such small changes?

“And so while we might not know that the air is cleaner, our bodies actually might, actually might feel that, that difference in ways that we can’t really perceive,” DeCarlo said.

There’s a clear link between increases in air pollution and poor health, he said.

Particulate matter refers to tiny particles that can get stuck in your lungs and come from all kinds of things — cars, trucks, buses, power plants, and even cooking. Ground-level ozone and particulate matter worsen respiratory ailments such as asthma, emphysema and bronchitis. Preliminary studies have shown higher death rates for COVID-19 among patients who live in highly polluted cities.

High levels of particulate matter create haze, and that changes how we see the horizon. Weather, too, plays a huge part in determining air quality from day to day. In fact, air quality in the spring and fall is always better than in winter and summer. So, much of the difference we’re noticing lately could be due to seasonal variations.