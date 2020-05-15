How the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted field research

Repercussions from the lack of data gathering are still unknown, in part because everything is changing so rapidly. A lot of places in the United States are starting to open again, including parks and beaches. Blumstein might still be able to perform some of his observations at the beginning of the summer, and Frasier might be able to retrieve her castaway recording equipment.

But the one thing they and Geib agreed on is that the disruption would affect early-career scientists the most.

“A lot of the new experiments I was going to try out this summer actually are pretty critical to my dissertation, at least how I have it laid out currently,” said Kwasi Wrensford, a third-year Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Berkeley.

Wrensford has been studying the effects of climate change on two types of chipmunks that live in the Sierra Nevada in California, the lodgepole chipmunk (Tamias speciosus) and the alpine chipmunk (Tamias alpinus). How these species react to climate change could provide an insight into how humans can adjust to the stressors brought about by it.

This summer, he was planning on going back to the Sierra Nevada to install digital Passive Integrated Transponders or PIT tags that would help him track these chipmunks better. With the PIT tags, he could estimate how individual chipmunks survive from one year to the next and the factors that influence that survival.

“If I’m not able to get that this summer, it will seem unlikely that I’ll be able to get that done in time to finish my Ph.D.,” Wrensford said.

It’s not just timing, it’s about funding too

Sarika Khanwilkar is an early-career scientist stuck in a similar situation. She’s a student at Columbia University, also in the third year of her doctorate, studying forest degradation in India. She was in that country at the beginning of the year, before the coronavirus outbreak spread.

“I was in India, in January. I was on a Fulbright student scholarship, and I was supposed to be there until the following January, January, 2021 at least,” Khanwilkar said.

This summer, Khanwilkar was going to start a project in which she planned to place sound recorders in the forest to measure biodiversity. But as the coronavirus outbreak picked up speed, she realized she couldn’t stay in India anymore.

According to Khanwilkar, third-year Ph.D.s are in one of the trickiest spots to have their field work interrupted.

“The cohort above me, they largely have finished their field work if they had any international field work to do. So they’re at home, working on their data, analyzing, writing it up, and then I feel like the cohorts below me are also still developing their ideas,” Khanwilkar said. “I’m at this weird decision point where I have to decide: Am I willing to give up doing field research because it has become basically impossible in order [to] just get my Ph.D. and be done with it in that five-year time frame? Or am going to have to go out and find a year of funding so that I can continue my Ph.D. but still have field work incorporated into it?”

Funding is a big part of what makes this so hard for these students. Not only are their careers possibly delayed by a year, but even the funding they had already secured isn’t necessarily going to be there for them next year. They’re going to have to reapply for it, and just because they had their field work interrupted this year, doesn’t mean that they’re going to receive preferential treatment. In fact, they’re going to be competing for that funding with the students in the cohort below them.

The U.S. State Department has announced that as of June 2020, it will end all Fulbright funding. For Khanwilkar, it means that even if she had stayed in India it would not have been possible to conduct the field research she had planned.

“One of the strong points of being … a Fulbright researcher is your ability to have that support when getting permits to work in certain places,” Khanwilkar said, “which can be one of the largest hurdles to doing field research in a foreign country. And once that support was going to be over, there really was no reason for me to stay in India. So now I’m back living with my parents, which isn’t something that I thought would ever happen.”

Field work is important for early-career scientists like Khanwilkar and Wrensford because they haven’t been doing the conference rounds year after year, they don’t have a funding record, and they’re not even close to the security of a tenured position. They’re just not big shots yet. Their field work is one of the best ways for them to get noticed professionally.

“This could have a really negative impact on their career development because it’ll create problems for their ability to publish papers and get grants and be able to keep their jobs,” said Ian Billick, executive director of the Rocky Mountain Biological Lab, where Dan Blumstein conducts his marmot research.

Billick is also concerned about what this type of large-scale disruption of field work will mean for the future of our world. He said field work is very important to our understanding of biology, and specifically the type of biology affecting us all right now.

He said take the hantavirus for example. It’s spread by rodents and it can cause respiratory disease in humans.

“We know that the hantavirus, which has been a very serious virus, a lot of the critical epidemiology was worked out in field stations,” Billick said.

Billick sees this pandemic as an opportunity for the world to wake up to the seriousness of the environmental issues that we’re dealing with and to start investing in the science that’s going to be needed to manage the environmental challenges. He noted that we have already made tremendous advancements in technology that we can apply to environmental monitoring — but that this application will require greater resources than are currently being provided.

The amount of money the U.S. spends on field research is essentially nothing, Billick explained. In fact, this very lack of investment in the sciences might be one of the reasons we were caught by surprise when the coronavirus appeared. Given all the scientific advances made in the past few years, he feels we could have been better prepared. There is no reason that we should be surprised by any new organisms, whether it’s viruses, bacteria, or other pathogens sweeping through the environment.

“We need to invest in long-term research well beyond what we’re currently investing in,” Billick said. “We need to be able to identify emerging diseases. We need to understand the interface between wildlife and disease. The coronavirus … emerged at the interface between humans and wildlife, you know, bats and pangolins. Field stations are one of the best places to understand how that interface is working.”