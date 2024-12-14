Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

YouthBuild Philadelphia Charter School finally has a home of its own, more than 30 years after it was founded.

Students and staff moved into the neoclassical building in North Philadelphia last month after roughly 18 months of renovations.

For CEO Le’Yondo Dunn, the moment was a dream come true.

“When you look at the significant capital investment, there is no question, when our students walk in this building each and every day, how committed we are to them — what we think they’re capable of achieving,” said Dunn.

YouthBuild serves students who have completed some but not all of the credits needed to graduate high school. They range in age from 17 1/2 to 21, and come from neighborhoods where poverty and violent crime are common.

At YouthBuild, students complete a one-year program that gives them a competency-based diploma and a vocational training certificate. The school offers workforce training in building trades and construction, business administration and customer service, health care, child and youth care, and the culinary arts.

The school was launched out of a church and then rented for decades before securing the century-old space near North Broad and Dauphin Streets, a former showroom and district office for PECO Energy. The property has also housed the Kingdom Hall of Jevohah’s Witnesses and the Manna Bible Institute.

Before the pandemic, a developer purchased the building for a residential project that never materialized, opening the door for YouthBuild to acquire and revamp the property with the help of private donations. The $26 million project was financed with a mix of private donations, federal tax credits, and a loan from the Reinvestment Fund, among other investors.

“This building was a conversation about four or five years ago. And to think that today we’re in this space, fully moved in and a vision was realized, it’s pretty remarkable,” said Dunn.