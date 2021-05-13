Pa. families set to receive $1 billion in relief due to missed school meals during virtual school

About one million Pennsylvania children enrolled in public schools will begin receiving a combined $1 billion in cash assistance this week through the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program. Eligibility is limited to students who receive free or reduced school lunch who attended virtual school in 2020-21.

The federal relief funds are meant to make up for the added food expenses families faced without access to school meals.

“Food insecurity was a serious public health risk before the pandemic, said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead. “And the last year has exacerbated that.”

Fund amounts will vary based on the amount of time a student spent in virtual school this academic year. The maximum benefit for a child who spent the entire year in a virtual setting will be about $1,200. About 55% of the state’s school population that participates in the school lunch program in a normal year are set to get some benefits.

State officials say the subsidies will aid the many families who faced unemployment and significant reductions in household income due to the pandemic.