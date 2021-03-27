Philadelphia will use federal relief money on building repair, academic recovery, and dealing with trauma

This article originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

—

School District of Philadelphia officials plan to spend nearly $1.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief money on building repairs and upgrades, academic recovery programs, and programs and personnel to help students deal with trauma resulting from the pandemic.

Superintendent William Hite called the money “unprecedented,” but he and other officials cautioned that the district is limited in what it can do with the funds, which will run out in three years.

“It’s imperative to use one-time funding on one-time expenses that maximize short-term pandemic response and achieve long-term impact,” Chief Financial Officer Uri Monson told the Board of Education Thursday.

Monson said $350 million would be used for “enhanced” summer learning opportunities, before- and after-school programs, tutoring, and other “evidence-based” interventions.

Another $325 million would be spent on facilities improvements, which he said would “supplement, not supplant,” previously dedicated capital investments. The district plans to spend $2 billion on improving its aging infrastructure over the next six years, Monson said.

In addition, $150 million has been dedicated to more intensive social services for students, including case management, home visits, and more family-based resources in coordination with city agencies and private groups. Some of these funds will go to improving the student-counselor ratio, an increase in staffing that Monson said the district could sustain. The ratio now is 371 to 1, but would become 357 to 1, he said.