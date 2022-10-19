Majority of Philly students may need to use ‘alternative pathways’ to graduate, study finds

If Pennsylvania’s new high school graduation standards had been in place in 2018 and 2019, just 35% of Philadelphia’s public school students would have been able to graduate based on their test scores alone, according to a recent report from the Philadelphia Education Research Consortium (PERC).

An additional 10% of students almost met the state’s new standards and needed to earn a basic score on just one additional state Keystone exam to be eligible.

“For future cohorts of district students, we estimate that over half will need significant support to meet Keystone pathway requirements or will need to successfully pursue alternative graduation pathways in order to graduate,” according to the report.

Sean Vannata, a research analyst who worked on the report, said he hopes it serves as a call to action to make sure students have what they need to graduate through the state’s alternative pathways, which rely on alternate test scores or work experience and training.

“The alternative pathways are a little more complex and have different criteria for each of them. So it’s really important for us to ensure that the pathways are well defined and accessible for all students,” he said.

The new standards take effect this school year starting with the class of 2023.

Tawanna Jones-Morrison, a former Philadelphia teacher who consulted on the report, said one of her biggest concerns when it comes to the new requirements is that students and parents simply won’t know about them.

“I think it’ll be a shock to a lot of families,” she said.

The School District of Philadelphia sent a letter to families this week outlining the new requirements and announcing a series of upcoming information sessions.

Chief of Schools Evelyn Nuñez said the district decided to wait to communicate with parents until now because it wanted to wait until requirements were clear at the state level.

“We knew that this was coming and we wanted to make sure that we had all the answers,” Nuñez said. “We know that parents are going to have many questions and we wanted to be prepared to answer.”

Schools are expected to reach out to the families of high school seniors in the next few weeks, Nuñez said, and staff will meet with them one-on-one to make sure they’re on track to graduate.