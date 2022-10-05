Since Tony Watlington was named superintendent of Philadelphia’s public schools in early April, he’s repeated his goal for the district over and over again.

“To become one of the fastest improving large, urban school districts in the country,” not in terms of enrollment, but academics.

While Watlington’s end goal has been clear, his game plan hasn’t.

That changed Tuesday, when he announced his findings from his first 100 days, as well as multiple leadership changes intended to help the district progress academically.

“We cannot do business as usual in the School District of Philadelphia,” Watlington said, while still acknowledging the success of his predecessor William Hite.

Under Hite, Watlington said, the district’s finances improved dramatically and third- through eighth-grade proficiency rates in reading and math increased, albeit slightly.

“If we’re going to accelerate those gains… we’ll have to do some things differently,” Watlington said.

Leadership changes in SDP

Watlington created four new roles on his executive leadership team and appointed five local people, one of whom already works for the district, to those roles.

Uri Monson, the district’s chief financial officer, will serve as deputy superintendent of operations. The appointment leaves Monson’s previous role vacant.

Shavon Savage, a former principal and special education teacher for the district, will serve as deputy superintendent of academic services.

Alexandra Coppadge, chief of communications for Mastery Schools, one of Philly’s largest charter school operators, will serve as chief of communications and customer service.

Monique Braxton, a former reporter and anchor with NBC10 for more than 16 years, will serve as deputy chief of communications and district spokesperson. Braxton is replacing Kathryn Block, who will remain with the district in another role.

Edwin Santana, a community and political organizer and former teacher, will serve as director of community relations, leading grassroots and community engagement efforts.

The two new deputy roles, filled by Monson and Savage, will reduce the number of staff who report directly to the superintendent, Watlington said, freeing him up to spend more time in the community and Harrisburg.

He expects to spend about 50% of his time at the school district’s central office and the rest of his time “out in the field.”

Watlington also said he plans to work with Savage, who he noted has a superintendent’s certification, to review the district’s academic structure and study other fast-improving districts.

“We’re going to reimagine what the academic strategy can be in the School District of Philadelphia and we’ll have one person leading that work versus multiple,” Watlington said.

Watlington said more staffing changes could be coming once the new leadership structure is in place.