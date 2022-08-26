West Philly charter school to close immediately: ‘A failure of children by adults’

Daroff Charter School, a K-8 school in West Philadelphia, will close immediately, as part of an agreement signed with Philadelphia’s school board Friday morning.

Under the agreement, Daroff’s 550 students will be transferred to nearby Bluford Charter School or to another school of their families’ choosing. The school year for district-run public schools starts Monday.

“I want to extend an apology to families and to children that they had to find this out at the last minute,” Philadelphia school board member Cecelia Thompson said at Friday’s emergency meeting.

The board approved the agreement in a 7-2 vote, with board members Lisa Salley and Thompson opposed. Neither board member offered an explanation for their vote.

Bluford, which has the same board of trustees as Daroff, will open a week later than planned — on Sept. 6 — and remain open only through the end of the coming school year, according to the agreement.

The district reserves the right to revoke its charter sooner “should circumstances exist that place the health or safety of students, staff or both at risk.”

Philadelphia’s school board voted in April to not renew either schools’ charter agreement, citing low proficiency rates in math, English language arts, and science, as well as the schools’ financial viability.

Both schools initially fought the decisions and promised families they would operate this school year as planned — an outcome that became increasingly unlikely after a series of failed legal appeals and the schools’ charter management operator announced in July that it would cease working with the schools.

Daroff and Bluford notified parents Wednesday night that classes would not resume the week of Aug. 29 as planned, and said the situation was “evolving” and that more information would be provided in the coming days.

Prior to the board of education’s vote, the schools’ joint board of trustees approved the release and settlement agreement and sent a message to families informing them that Daroff would close and Bluford would open on Sept. 6, a week later than planned.

“We have been working for weeks to determine a preemptive solution and feel confident that this collaborative effort will be achieved,” the message said, adding that assistance will be provided to “facilitate this adjustment for school administrators, staff, teachers, parents, and children.”

Representatives from Universal and members of Daroff and Bluford’s board of trustees were not present at Friday’s meeting.

Some Daroff families criticized the schools on social media for leaving them with just a few days to decide where to send their children as early as this coming Monday.

Alicia Prince, the district’s chief of staff, said central office employees will work throughout the weekend to ensure parents know that Daroff will not be open and to help them enroll their children elsewhere.

Bluford’s enrollment cap will be raised to 700 students, Prince said, in order to make room for a limited number of students from Daroff to attend.

With 417 K-6 students enrolled at Bluford already, hundreds of Daroff students will need to find a different school to attend. If demand for seats at Bluford exceeds availability, the district will hold a lottery, with preference given to students who require special-education services, are involved with DHS, or are experiencing homelessness.

As of Friday morning, about 100 students from both schools had transferred their enrollment to district-run schools, Prince said.