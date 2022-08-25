2 Philly charter schools delay start of classes, 1 could close before then

Two neighboring West Philadelphia charter schools will start the school year at least a week later than planned, and one could close permanently before then.

Daroff and Bluford charter schools notified families Wednesday night that classes would no longer resume the week of Aug. 29.

“Children should not be dropped off at or should not be walking to these school locations during the week of August 29 to September 2,” a message to families said. “This is an evolving situation and more information will be provided in the coming days.”

The schools did not give parents a reason for the delay, but School District of Philadelphia administrators, who oversee the city’s charter schools, have expressed concerns about facility conditions and staffing levels. The school board announced Thursday that it will hold an emergency meeting Friday to determine both schools’ fates.

According to board documents released Thursday, the meeting could result in Daroff closing immediately and its students transferring to Bluford, which would open on Sept. 6 and remain open only through the end of the coming school year.