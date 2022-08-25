District leaders visit the stadium each year to ring in the start of classes with the help of board members, city officials, students, and the Phillies’ furry green friend Phanatic.

District superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr., who succeeded William Hite in June, said Wednesday was his first visit to the stadium. Originally from North Carolina, Watlington promised he’s already a Phillies fan.

“I’m celebrating the first day of school like everyone else,” he said. “I can honestly say that I am absolutely thrilled to see this collective coming together as we begin the new school year.”

The district just wrapped up a 10-stop bus tour, during which it distributed nearly 17,000 backpacks to 10,000 families.

Watlington was joined by Mayor Jim Kenney and board of education member Sarah-Ashley Andrews among others.

Kenney said he’s looking forward to “what feels like the most ‘normal’ year we’ve had recently.”

In his remarks, Kenney highlighted the city’s decision to dedicate an additional $14 million in funding to the city’s public school system this year, bringing its contribution to $270 million.

Kenney said he’s excited for the return of the city’s Out-of-School Time program, which provides after-school programming, including tutoring, sports, and creative arts to students in all grades.

He said the city will also continue its PHLConnectED program, which connects eligible households with PreK- through high school-age children with access to free internet.

The district is mostly staffed in terms of teachers and counselors at 97.4%, though in a district as big as Philadelphia, that still translates to more than 200 openings.

“We won’t reach 100% by the first day of school, but we’re making provisions so that students receive teachers and are appropriately welcomed, cared for and taught at school.”

Provisions include a combination of “well-trained” substitutes and shuffling around existing credentialed staff to cover classrooms, Watlington said.

The district’s larger staffing concern continues to be school-support staff, including bus drivers, custodians, building engineers, and cafeteria workers. Bus drivers and building engineers have the lowest staffing rates, at 70% and 71% respectively.

A smooth start to the school year could also be derailed by a possible staff strike.