Officials said they gathered community input for the closures. In addition to 47 public listening sessions, the district launched a survey in November and received 8,000 responses representing every Philadelphia zip code.

Superintendent Tony B. Watlington acknowledged in a statement that some future decisions “will be difficult,” but thinks the city’s school district has developed a plan that both acknowledges public feedback and wholly improves the district.

How did we get here?

This process came on the heels of a landmark school-funding lawsuit, which found Pennsylvania’s school-funding system to be unconstitutional, leaving districts in poorer areas underfunded. In 2025, Philadelphia schools received $232 million more from the state than the previous year, but the district remains with considerably less money compared to its suburban counterparts.

Earlier this year, the district spent 40% of its reserves to cover a $300 million deficit. The proposed facilities plan would allow the district to consolidate and use resources more efficiently.

Pushback from the community

The announcement of closures was met with immediate opposition and concern from families, educators and elected officials. Parents voiced concerns about extended trips students will have to take when the school closest to them is shut down.

Arthur G. Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers union, condemned the district’s lack of transparency throughout the Facilities Planning Process. In a statement, Steinberg noted that some of the proposed closures and mergers don’t make sense with the data he has, calling the discrepancy “unacceptable.”

City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, Jeffery “Jay” Young and Council President Kenyatta Johnson were among those critical of the district’s decision at last week’s City Council meeting, according to the Inquirer.

Gauthier called the decision “just a complete lack of thought and consideration for really important programs.”

Protests against the proposal have already sprouted up, with a rally planned for the Jan. 29 school board meeting. Protesters’ demands include more investment in the district’s current school portfolio and addressing overcrowding with new construction.