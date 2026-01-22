Pennsylvania Education

20 schools in Philadelphia could close under district’s updated facilities plan

All schools impacted will have a transition team to work with the staff and community.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • January 22, 2026
the School District of Philadelphia headquarters

File: School District of Philadelphia headquarters at 440 N. Broad St. (Billy Penn)

This story originally appeared on 6abc

The School District of Philadelphia announced a proposal on Thursday to potentially close 20 schools across the district.

Officials say this will help with under- and over-enrollment and address aging facilities.

The updated Facilities Master Plan recommendations shows the schools that would close.

Those schools are:

PreK-8 Schools

  • Robert Morris Elementary
  • Samuel Pennypacker School
  • John Welsh Elementary School
  • James R. Ludlow School
  • Laura W. Waring School
  • Overbrook Elementary School
  • Rudolph Blankenburg School
  • Fitler Academics Plus

Middle Schools

  • General Louis Wagner Middle School
  • Stetson Middle School
  • Warren G. Harding Middle School
  • William T. Tilden Middle School
  • Academy for the Middle Years (AMY) at Northwest
  • Russell Conwell Middle School

High Schools

  • Lankenau High School
  • Motivation High School
  • Paul Robeson High School
  • Parkway Northwest High School
  • Parkway West High School
  • Penn Treaty High School

This proposal would still need to be adopted by the school board. If that happens, changes won’t take place until the 2027-28 school year.

This plan will be presented to the board on February 26.

It is expected to take 10 years and cost around $2.8 billion to complete the process.

For more details, visit the Facilities Planning page at PhilaSD.org.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.

