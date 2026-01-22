20 schools in Philadelphia could close under district’s updated facilities plan

Those schools are:

PreK-8 Schools

Robert Morris Elementary

Samuel Pennypacker School

John Welsh Elementary School

James R. Ludlow School

Laura W. Waring School

Overbrook Elementary School

Rudolph Blankenburg School

Fitler Academics Plus

Middle Schools

General Louis Wagner Middle School

Stetson Middle School

Warren G. Harding Middle School

William T. Tilden Middle School

Academy for the Middle Years (AMY) at Northwest

Russell Conwell Middle School

High Schools

Lankenau High School

Motivation High School

Paul Robeson High School

Parkway Northwest High School

Parkway West High School

Penn Treaty High School

This proposal would still need to be adopted by the school board. If that happens, changes won’t take place until the 2027-28 school year.

All schools impacted will have a transition team to work with the staff and community.

This plan will be presented to the board on February 26.

It is expected to take 10 years and cost around $2.8 billion to complete the process.

For more details, visit the Facilities Planning page at PhilaSD.org.

This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.