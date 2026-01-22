20 schools in Philadelphia could close under district’s updated facilities plan
All schools impacted will have a transition team to work with the staff and community.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The School District of Philadelphia announced a proposal on Thursday to potentially close 20 schools across the district.
Officials say this will help with under- and over-enrollment and address aging facilities.
The updated Facilities Master Plan recommendations shows the schools that would close.
Those schools are:
PreK-8 Schools
- Robert Morris Elementary
- Samuel Pennypacker School
- John Welsh Elementary School
- James R. Ludlow School
- Laura W. Waring School
- Overbrook Elementary School
- Rudolph Blankenburg School
- Fitler Academics Plus
Middle Schools
- General Louis Wagner Middle School
- Stetson Middle School
- Warren G. Harding Middle School
- William T. Tilden Middle School
- Academy for the Middle Years (AMY) at Northwest
- Russell Conwell Middle School
High Schools
- Lankenau High School
- Motivation High School
- Paul Robeson High School
- Parkway Northwest High School
- Parkway West High School
- Penn Treaty High School
This proposal would still need to be adopted by the school board. If that happens, changes won’t take place until the 2027-28 school year.
This plan will be presented to the board on February 26.
It is expected to take 10 years and cost around $2.8 billion to complete the process.
For more details, visit the Facilities Planning page at PhilaSD.org.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout the day.
