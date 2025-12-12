From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A decision by the Philadelphia Board of Education to begin exploring and negotiating an agreement to convey vacant properties to the city was met with community concern.

Superintendent Dr. Tony B. Watlington and his team will weigh the transfer of 20 abandoned district buildings to the city after the board authorized the decision at a special action meeting on Thursday. In the resolution, which passed 6-2, the superintendent said that it is “in the best interests of the district and its students [that] the district explore and pursue negotiations.”

Mayor Cherelle Parker has stated her desire to use vacant school buildings as a part of her administration’s plan to develop 30,000 housing units in the city. Critics have expressed concern over how much housing will actually be built — that the number could be closer to 13,000 new units — but the potential property acquisition could give the mayor a boost.

The decision also follows recent concerns surrounding vacant schools in the city. After Kada Scott’s body was found in the woods behind Ada H. Lewis Middle School in late October, Germantown community members said that over time, the site had attracted criminal activity, like graffiti and squatting.

Dr. Wendy Galson worked as a psychologist at the middle school, and during last week’s board meeting lamented its current condition, calling the building a “dilapidated eyesore.”

“The site has been so neglected and trashed that someone thought it would be a good idea to discard a dead body there,” Galson said.

Public schools in Philadelphia are underfunded by close to $1.25 billion. Even though buildings like Ada H. Lewis no longer house students, the district still pays carrying costs for the properties, including maintenance and security. By offloading these empty buildings, the district could save money on a tight budget.