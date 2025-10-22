School district reviewing protocols at vacant property where Kada Scott’s remains were discovered

Amid calls to make the site more secure, Philadelphia crews were clearing debris on Tuesday at the location.

The Ada H.H. Lewis Middletown School has been closed for more than a decade. It is one of the School District of Philadelphia’s 20 vacant properties.

On Saturday, Scott’s remains were recovered in a wooded area behind the school, two weeks after she went missing.

Last Friday, as the search was still underway in the area around the school, Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass wrote a letter to School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, urging him to demolish the structure and secure the site to prevent further harm.