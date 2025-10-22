School district reviewing protocols at vacant property where Kada Scott’s remains were discovered
Philadelphia school district said they are reviewing protocols after Kada Scott's remains found behind their vacant property.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The property of the old Ada H. Lewis Middle School has been the gathering place, where a makeshift memorial continues to grow for 23-year-old Kada Scott after her remains were found near the abandoned school.
The neighborhood has growing concerns about the vacant building, saying it is an eyesore and is now associated with a tragic crime.
Amid calls to make the site more secure, Philadelphia crews were clearing debris on Tuesday at the location.
The Ada H.H. Lewis Middletown School has been closed for more than a decade. It is one of the School District of Philadelphia’s 20 vacant properties.
On Saturday, Scott’s remains were recovered in a wooded area behind the school, two weeks after she went missing.
Last Friday, as the search was still underway in the area around the school, Philadelphia City Councilmember Cindy Bass wrote a letter to School District Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington, urging him to demolish the structure and secure the site to prevent further harm.
Bass wrote: “The site has become more than an eyesore, but is now associated with criminal activity and tragic violence.”
In a statement, school district spokesperson Monique Braxton said their vacant buildings are regularly inspected with patrol protocols in place.
“Facilities works closely with School Safety for routine site checks and strategically allocates vendor and labor resources to maximize efficiency,” Braxton said.
Braxton noted that this campus was last checked on October 14, with no evidence of unauthorized activity identified.
A detailed tip is what led investigators to Scott in a shallow grave four days later.
This week, the district said they were reviewing protocols at all its vacant properties.
