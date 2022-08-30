One hundred Philly public schools will close early Tuesday and Wednesday — just one day into the start of the school year — due to forecasted high heat, the School District of Philadelphia announced Monday.

In a letter to families, officials said they had been monitoring temperatures in 100 district schools without “sufficient cooling systems.”

“Given these temperatures and the forecast for more extreme heat over the next few days, these 100 schools will dismiss three hours earlier than their normal dismissal times on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30-31, 2022.”

All afterschool activities and sports will also be canceled at the schools.