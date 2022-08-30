Public schools across Philadelphia welcomed students back Monday morning, some with DJs, others with cheerleaders and mascots, and at the newly named Gloria Casarez Elementary School, by raising a Pride flag.

Officials rang in the school year at Casarez in Kensington with bells, and students, clutching new backpacks and lunchboxes, entered buildings after walking the “red carpet” (really red plastic tablecloths).

Soli Mar stood with her 5-year-old son Liam outside his new school. Mar was nervous.

“He’s been home with me — until today,” she said.

They were early, standing just outside the schoolyard fence, watching the older kids. Liam was quiet but wasn’t crying, unlike some of the first-graders who had just separated from their parents.

“I know he’s going to do good,” she said. “I’m just going to have a hard time.”

As if to prove his readiness for kindergarten, Liam, wearing a bright white polo shirt and a tiny disposable face mask, solved a math problem unprompted.

“Two plus two is four,” he said with a rush of excitement.

Monday was also the first day of class for the district’s new superintendent, Tony B. Watlington Sr., who succeeded longtime district leader William Hite in June.

“I love the first day of school because this is one of the few professions where everybody gets a chance to have a fresh start,” Watlington said at a press conference at Paul L. Dunbar Elementary School in North Philadelphia.

“To everyone in the School District of Philadelphia, I want to say welcome to a brand new school year. Let’s take advantage of this fresh new start.”

The North Carolina native, who started working in schools as a custodian and bus driver and later became a teacher and administrator, said he began the day at one of the district’s bus garages.

He said drivers picked up their first student at 5:09 a.m. Monday, and he congratulated the district on being the first in the commonwealth to have electric buses.

Staffing this school year

Watlington said the district is 98% staffed with teachers and counselors, a pretty high percentage given the region’s teacher shortage, though that still leaves roughly 200 vacancies.