Of course, I wasn’t the only one concerned. FLC went digital along with the rest of the district. But next month schools are expected to move to a hybrid schedule and, like his peers, my brother will rely on transit to get to class — and we will rely on the system and its riders to help keep him safe.

More than 60,000 students rely on SEPTA to get to school during a normal year. While this year won’t look like the past, SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards and her team are preparing for the return of students after Nov. 17, when schools reopen. I discovered all this while making a short documentary for PBS Student Reporting Labs about how young Philadelphians feel about using SEPTA during the pandemic.

Richards told me the agency has put in place safety measures including mandatory masks for staff and riders and a system of constant disinfecting. Plus, SEPTA’s air filtration system keeps the circulation flowing, a safety measure that makes trains and buses safer than many other public places. SEPTA also introduced social distancing coaches who provide masks to busy commuters in the stations, should they choose to accept them.

Meanwhile, my school will still remain online for the spring semester and I will learn from home, despite the longing I have to speed walk to class and see my peers in person. It’s a sacrifice I’m willing to take for my safety and the safety of others. When I look out my window, the leaves are busy turning yellow. Time goes on, and hopefully soon, there will be an end to this unprecedented time.

___

Dariana Garcia is a Gwen Ifill Legacy Fellow for PBS Student Reporting Labs and attends Community College of Philadelphia. During the pandemic, she reported on how COVID-19 affects young people in Philadelphia.