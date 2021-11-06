City Council advances bill to toughen asbestos and mold standards in Philly schools

The Philadelphia City Council Licenses and Inspections committee advanced a bill today that would hold school buildings to new standards regarding asbestos and mold.

With unanimous support from committee members, it next moves before the full chamber.

The proposed bill would add asbestos and mold to the list of physical conditions that inspectors would have to look for to determine if a school building can continue to operate.

Councilmember Derek Green, who proposed the bill, said the city needs to take a more “proactive approach” to ensure safe education facilities.

The committee heard from education advocates, parents, and health experts who all spoke in favor of the change.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole suggested that the city hire an independent contractor to conduct the inspections. She said the city would not have the capacity to do the work with current staffing. She also cited dwindling public trust in School District of Philadelphia leadership to address infrastructure problems transparently and effectively.

“We believe that hiring an outside vendor that possesses this expertise to conduct independent inspections and to make their reports publicly available would be a better option,” said Bettigole, “Since it is more likely to build public trust and would relieve some of the operational burden the legislation would cause.”