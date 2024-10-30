Gwen Walz advocates for education in interview with WHYY News
Gwen Walz fired back at Donald Trump, saying he would hurt education by dismantling the Department of Education, and discussed the importance of federal funds for education.
Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is opening up about her time on the campaign trail and is not holding back. Walz was keen to share her opinions on issues as varied as her passion for education, the Harris-Walz ticket, and her feelings of disdain for former President Donald Trump.
Walz admits she was catapulted into the international spotlight when her husband, Tim Walz, became the vice presidential Democratic contender in this historic and hotly contested presidential race. Walz promises to use the platform to highlight issues Americans face, especially when it comes to education.
“What I really love most is that I have a chance to live my values each and every day by what I’m advocating for, what I’m doing, and people I’m meeting. You know educators love to learn, and there are lots of learning opportunities and listening opportunities across this country,” said Walz, who then took a swipe at Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.
“I know Kamala and Tim are going to advocate and feel that all people are important and they are fighting for everyone, for all Americans, and of course, that’s in contrast to Donald Trump and JD Vance, who are more interested in themselves and their wealthy donors,” said Walz.
While campaigning with fellow longtime educator First Lady Jill Biden in Michigan Monday, Walz talked to WHYY News about what she said is at stake for the future of education.
Of particular concern is Trump’s promise to voters to eliminate the Department of Education. “So, you know Project 2025 cuts federal funding,” said Walz, who blasted Trump and stated the ramifications of federal funding cuts. “[It] eliminates the Department of Education, cuts funding for Head Start, and all things that need increased attention, awareness, and funding, not cuts,” said Walz.
Trump has denied his allegiance to Project 2025 but has said if elected, he supports gutting the DOE, which Walz maintains would be a mistake. “That would take us back to an archaic time, rather than forward,” she continued that the GOP candidates lack the experience and background to comprehend the impact such a move would have on students.
“Those comments are so clueless. There is such a level of education that would have to happen for both Trump and Vance for them to understand federal funding and the importance of it to our public schools,” said Walz, who worries it would keep students from learning and make schools less equitable. “If you rip away that funding, even just in the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania…there were 20,000 Pennsylvania Children who count on Head Start and you’re talking about ripping away that funding,” said Walz, who listed other programs at risk, “I think we are trying to close gaps, not widen gaps, and 700,000 children in Pennsylvania who are fed by the community eligibility program,” Walz said would be harmed.
Both Tim and Gwen Walz are longtime educators and have touted their expertise with students. Walz said teaching came naturally to her, as she comes from a family of educators, including both her parents and three siblings who are teachers.
But nationwide the profession is suffering, and there is growing concern due to teacher shortages.
Just last year, school districts across Pennsylvania reported 2,000 teacher vacancies, and another 6,500 are teaching on emergency certificates. An added concern is that the teacher attrition rate is 6%. With teachers retiring, leaving the profession, or not entering the education field at all.
When asked how a Harris-Walz administration would help the teacher crisis, Walz replied, “We need to bring the respect back to that profession, and we need to put supports in place so you can make a living in this profession and that you have the support necessary in your school to do the work that you need to do for the taxpayers.” She also said that “education is foundational.”
There are other concerns teachers and students face in the classroom, such as how gun violence in major cities like Philadelphia impacts students’ learning, especially when it can cause trauma-induced mental health issues.
“That is the first level of Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs, if you live in fear or if you are afraid for your safety, what space is left in your brain for learning? Not that much. So we have to ensure safety, and we have to get a handle on this gun violence.” Walz then blamed lack of gun control for the increase in risks to students, “There is no reason we are letting AK 40s [47] and automatic weapons out there on the streets,” Walz said.
“We need to just take a stand on this and we will not be bullied by industries or people who think it’s taking away freedoms.”
But students also face poverty and hunger, which can be to blame for how students react in the classroom.
“You need food in your stomach in order to learn so we can have the best reading program in the world but if we have hungry kids, it’s not gonna make a difference,” said Walz who revealed as Governor of Minnesota her husband Tim worked with state leaders to make breakfast and lunch meals available to all students in their state and said she would like to see that happen on a federal level. “Let’s feed the Children. There’s plenty of food in this country. Let’s find a way to get it to them, it’s good for farmers, right? It’s good for everyone to feed Children.“
Walz said she is not a federal education policy expert but hopes her experience in the classroom will help keep the conversation on students and the future. “We certainly value education in so many ways, like I think most Americans do and there is so much work to be done. I think the discussion and the focus on all elements and a holistic approach to what we can do to prepare our students and our children for the future. That would be an important discussion,” said Walz.
Walz said the best way to fight for education is through casting a ballot and exercising the right to vote, explaining, “Education is foundational; I think right there in Philadelphia, people declared that right, that an educated electorate is what we need to keep a democracy.
