Gwen Walz advocates for education in interview with WHYY News

Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is opening up about her time on the campaign trail and is not holding back. Walz was keen to share her opinions on issues as varied as her passion for education, the Harris-Walz ticket, and her feelings of disdain for former President Donald Trump.

Walz admits she was catapulted into the international spotlight when her husband, Tim Walz, became the vice presidential Democratic contender in this historic and hotly contested presidential race. Walz promises to use the platform to highlight issues Americans face, especially when it comes to education.

“What I really love most is that I have a chance to live my values each and every day by what I’m advocating for, what I’m doing, and people I’m meeting. You know educators love to learn, and there are lots of learning opportunities and listening opportunities across this country,” said Walz, who then took a swipe at Trump and his running mate, JD Vance.

“I know Kamala and Tim are going to advocate and feel that all people are important and they are fighting for everyone, for all Americans, and of course, that’s in contrast to Donald Trump and JD Vance, who are more interested in themselves and their wealthy donors,” said Walz.

While campaigning with fellow longtime educator First Lady Jill Biden in Michigan Monday, Walz talked to WHYY News about what she said is at stake for the future of education.

Of particular concern is Trump’s promise to voters to eliminate the Department of Education. “So, you know Project 2025 cuts federal funding,” said Walz, who blasted Trump and stated the ramifications of federal funding cuts. “[It] eliminates the Department of Education, cuts funding for Head Start, and all things that need increased attention, awareness, and funding, not cuts,” said Walz.

Trump has denied his allegiance to Project 2025 but has said if elected, he supports gutting the DOE, which Walz maintains would be a mistake. “That would take us back to an archaic time, rather than forward,” she continued that the GOP candidates lack the experience and background to comprehend the impact such a move would have on students.

“Those comments are so clueless. There is such a level of education that would have to happen for both Trump and Vance for them to understand federal funding and the importance of it to our public schools,” said Walz, who worries it would keep students from learning and make schools less equitable. “If you rip away that funding, even just in the Philadelphia area in Pennsylvania…there were 20,000 Pennsylvania Children who count on Head Start and you’re talking about ripping away that funding,” said Walz, who listed other programs at risk, “I think we are trying to close gaps, not widen gaps, and 700,000 children in Pennsylvania who are fed by the community eligibility program,” Walz said would be harmed.