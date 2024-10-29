Vice President Kamala Harris is making the “ closing argument ” for her presidential campaign Tuesday from the same site where Donald Trump in 2021 fomented the Capitol insurrection, hoping it offers a stark visualization of the alternate futures that voters face if she or Trump takes over the Oval Office in just three months.

One week out from Election Day, Harris was to use her 7:30 p.m. ET address from the grassy Ellipse near the White House, to pledge to Americans that she’ll work to improve their lives while arguing her Republican opponent is only in it for himself.

She hoped to sharpen that contrast by delivering her capstone speech from the place where Trump on Jan. 6, 2021, spewed falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election that inspired a crowd to march to the Capitol and try unsuccessfully to halt the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s victory and the sealing of his own defeat.

With time running out and the race razor-tight, Harris and Trump both have been looking for big moments to try to shift the momentum one way or the other. But after her speech in the nation’s capital, Harris will be back to furiously scouring for votes one rally and one event after another in the battleground states.

“It’s a place that certainly we believe helps crystalize the choice in this election,” said Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon of the setting, calling it “A stark visualization of probably the most infamous example of Donald Trump and how he’s used his power for bad.”

Campaign aides stressed that she will not be delivering a treatise on democracy — a staple of President Joe Biden’s own attempts to draw a contrast with Trump — or spend too much time focusing directly on the shocking imagery of that day. Harris aides said the vice president aims to make a broader case for why voters should reject Trump and consider what she offers.

“There’s a big difference between he and I,” Harris told reporters Monday in previewing her speech. “If he were elected, on day one he’s going to sit in the Oval Office working on his enemies list. On day one, if I am elected, which I fully expect to be, I will be working on behalf of the American people on my to-do list.”

Her campaign was hoping to draw a massive crowd to Washington for the event. But, more critically, her campaign is hoping the setting will help catch the attention of battleground state voters who remain on the fence about whom to vote for — or whether to vote at all.

It comes days after Harris traveled to Texas, a reliably Republican state, to appear with megastar Beyoncé and emphasize the consequences for women after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. That, too, was a speech meant to register with voters far away in the battleground states.