Vice President Kamala Harris extended an offer of goodwill and potential collaboration in her effort to court disaffected Republicans. At Washington Crossing in Bucks County, Harris evoked patriotism and a collective American origin.

“We meet in a place that holds a very special meaning for our country,” she told the crowd. “Here on Christmas Night, 1776, General George Washington and over 2,000 troops crossed the icy Delaware River in darkness, then marched to Trenton where they surprised an outpost of enemy soldiers and achieved a major victory in the American Revolution.”

More than 100 Republicans attended the event, highlighting a broad bipartisan support for the candidate, whose polling numbers are close to her challenger, Republican former President Donald Trump. Senior officials from every Republican presidential administration since Reagan, along with those who have worked for Republican presidential candidates, have publicly endorsed her. Other Republican supporters include former members of Congress such as Liz Cheney, Adam Kinzinger and Jim Greenwood, who represented Bucks County in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican from 1993 to 2005.

Harris used the specter of Jan. 6 to make her pitch and pointedly applauded then-Vice President Mike Pence for his refusal to stop the electoral vote count.

“[Trump] refused to engage in the peaceful transfer of power. Were it not for the courage and patriotism of Vice President Pence that day, Donald Trump might have actually succeeded in overturning the will of the American people,” she said, adding that he can’t be given the opportunity to “do it again.”

“If you share that view, no matter your party, no matter who you voted for last time, there is a place for you in this campaign,” she said.