Who won last night’s vice presidential debate?

Last night’s Vice Presidential debate between Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz surprised many viewers for its civility. There was no name calling, no snide remarks, the candidates looked at eachother when the other was talking, shook hands after and introduced their wives. It felt like a throwback to the debates of old.

There were some standout moments on healthcare, immigration and abortion, but did either candidate sway voters? Our guests this hour are Farah Jimenez, Republican political commentator and Broad and Liberty board member, and Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer.