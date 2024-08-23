Due Diligence: Philly-born NEA president says education at stake in election

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In addition to the thousands of delegates representing their respective states, there are hundreds of delegates who represent organizations, such as the National Education Association (NEA). Around 200 teachers — NEA members — are serving as “education” delegates, making the NEA presence larger than any state delegation except for California, Florida and Texas.

That makes NEA president Rebecca “Becky” Pringle an important person here in Chicago — plus the fact that, with 3 million members, the NEA is the largest labor union in the country.

Pringle addressed the DNC Thursday night and said, “Kamala Harris and teacher Tim Walls understand that when our public schools are strong, our nation is strong.” She contrasted that with Donald Trump, who she said “will shut down the Department of Education.”

WHYY News had the opportunity to talk to Pringle, and the conversation hit on several interesting points, including her Philadelphia roots, her victory lap after the recent Pennsylvania budget was passed, and the recent strike by the NEA staff union, which upended a presidential visit to Philadelphia.

Philly born

Pringle is a Philly native. She attended the University of Pittsburgh and earned her Master’s Degree in Education from Penn State University. A career teacher, she taught in Philadelphia’s West Oak Lane section before moving to Harrisburg, where she was a middle school physical science teacher for 28 years.

Pringle served on the Board of Directors for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, and moved up the ranks at the NEA, having served as the secretary-treasurer and vice president before the members elected her president in 2020.

While discussing her experience growing up in Philly, she quickly expressed she is an Eagles fan.

“Go birds!” she exclaimed. “I try to go to at least one Eagles game every year. And at our convention, I had a proclamation from the Eagles organization welcoming us to Philadelphia. It was very exciting. I got to see the Eagles win the Super Bowl, and, yes, we’re going to win again.”

Asked to choose between Pat’s or Geno’s, Pringle says neither.

“The best cheesesteak is always from your neighborhood cheesesteak shop,” she said. “Those are always the best.”