‘Black women in power’: Delaware delegates’ role in nominating first Black woman for president
Delaware’s delegates say the visible leadership role for Black women across the convention is the result of decades of work in their communities.
Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nominee for president Thursday and Delaware’s delegates were there at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to express their joy in the moment.
Delaware’s delegation includes more than 30 people, with delegates from Kent, New Castle and Sussex counties, at-large representatives, alternates and party leaders. Delegate and voting rights advocate Evelyn Brady said the First State’s delegation is a diverse mix of Black, white, Asian, male, female and LGBTQ Democrats.
“I think that one of the most gratifying things to see is how we are all here, gathered together in order to nominate Kamala Harris for president,” said New Castle County delegate Cassandra Marshall. “But also that we are all gathered here, mainly to help her break that glass ceiling. And it’s Black women in power, but it’s Democrats of all kinds who are here and joyously trying to help make this happen.”
President Joe Biden, who’s represented the First State since he was first elected US Senator in 1972, decided he would not seek a second term and endorsed Harris a month ago.
Kent County delegate Amber Epperson said she’s sad the president is leaving office, but approves of his pick to replace him.
“I’m a little emotional for Delaware because of Joe Biden deciding to step away, to make the brave decision to step away from [the] presidency,” she said. “But I think it is a great decision. I think it shows his strength and his leadership.”
Women of color played a major role in this year’s DNC Convention, even more so than in the past. Marshall said that was evident during the musical roll call of states and territories where delegates ceremoniously nominated Harris to be the Democratic nominee. The actual vote took place virtually earlier this month in order to make sure certain ballot deadlines were met.
At the convention Tuesday night, delegates danced along as DJ Cassidy played special songs repping that state or territory as they announced the delegate count supporting Harris. Delaware’s jam was “Higher Love” by Kygo and Whitney Houston, a Biden 2020 campaign go-to.
“It was essentially a dance party,” Marshall said. “They were dancing, cheering each other, but as you watched every delegation get on the screen and announce their votes, one of the things that struck me were how many Black women were running state parties, how many Black women were key to state parties, and how many elected Black women from all levels were involved in these delegations and in announcing those votes.”
Marshall said seeing more Black women out front and in leadership positions is the result of the last several decades, when Black women have been working on political campaigns in order to get to places where they might be able to influence their communities and make a difference.
Delaware State House Majority Whip Kerri Harris said the state Democratic delegation, like the state legislature, has gotten more diverse over the past few years.
“I was speaking with a delegate from another state today, and they were talking about how we don’t even have to mention diversity, because it’s just here and nobody even thinks about it anymore,” she said. “Diversity of thought, diversity of geography, diversity of stances, we are the big tent party and we’ve really started to encompass this and it’s just been a beautiful thing.”
At-large delegate Cherise Alexander said she attended the Women’s, Black and Environmental caucuses this week to voice her concern on issues important to her, including reproductive rights, workplace discrimination and quality drinking water in Black neighborhoods.
She said it’s about time that Black women are finally being seen.
“I’m just so happy that we are at a point in our country where people are beginning to recognize the value that Black women have and our ability,” Alexander said. “They are willing to help support and to recognize that it’s not just going to be beneficial for Black women, but it’s going to be beneficial for the country as a whole.”
Delaware’s Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who is campaigning to replace retiring U. S. Sen. Tom Carper, took the stage at the convention to advocate for Harris’ defeat over the GOP candidate, former President Donald Trump. She declined an interview request due to scheduling conflicts.
“Bright hope is four words: Madam. President. Kamala. Harris,” said from the convention stage. Blunt Rochester is the first woman and the first Black Representative elected to Congress from Delaware.
Trump has in previous media appearances questioned Harris’ race as a Black woman and made comments recently about immigrants taking “Black jobs.” She is also of South Asian descent.
Tuesday night, former First Lady Michelle Obama quipped that being president might be one of those “Black jobs.”
