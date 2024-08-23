What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nominee for president Thursday and Delaware’s delegates were there at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to express their joy in the moment.

Delaware’s delegation includes more than 30 people, with delegates from Kent, New Castle and Sussex counties, at-large representatives, alternates and party leaders. Delegate and voting rights advocate Evelyn Brady said the First State’s delegation is a diverse mix of Black, white, Asian, male, female and LGBTQ Democrats.

“I think that one of the most gratifying things to see is how we are all here, gathered together in order to nominate Kamala Harris for president,” said New Castle County delegate Cassandra Marshall. “But also that we are all gathered here, mainly to help her break that glass ceiling. And it’s Black women in power, but it’s Democrats of all kinds who are here and joyously trying to help make this happen.”

President Joe Biden, who’s represented the First State since he was first elected US Senator in 1972, decided he would not seek a second term and endorsed Harris a month ago.

Kent County delegate Amber Epperson said she’s sad the president is leaving office, but approves of his pick to replace him.

“I’m a little emotional for Delaware because of Joe Biden deciding to step away, to make the brave decision to step away from [the] presidency,” she said. “But I think it is a great decision. I think it shows his strength and his leadership.”

Women of color played a major role in this year’s DNC Convention, even more so than in the past. Marshall said that was evident during the musical roll call of states and territories where delegates ceremoniously nominated Harris to be the Democratic nominee. The actual vote took place virtually earlier this month in order to make sure certain ballot deadlines were met.