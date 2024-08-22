What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

A number of area politicians featured in the prime-time lineup at the Democratic National Convention on its third day. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware all addressed the crowd of more than 20,000 to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential bid.

E pluribus unum

Shapiro enjoyed a prominent position to follow former two-term President Bill Clinton and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. The position was likely a prize awarded to him after coming in second in the “veepstakes” contest that Tim Walz — who spoke shortly after Shapiro — eventually won.

Shapiro focused his remarks on the history of independence, which was first declared “in Philadelphia,” adding that freedom is under threat by the possibility of another Trump presidency.

“Today, we find ourselves writing the next chapter,” he told the audience. “Will we be a nation defined by chaos or extremism? Or will we choose a path of decency, honor and continued progress?”

Calling Democrats “the party of real freedom” that fight for union rights, clean air and water and the right for Americans to marry who they want, Shapiro urged voters to fight to get Harris elected and “write this next chapter in our American story.”

“E pluribus unum — out of many, one — is not merely a motto from the past but a direction for our future,” he concluded.