A little over two months ago, New Jersey’s embattled U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez announced he would not run in Tuesday’s Democratic primary.

But Menendez did leave open the possibility of running for re-election if he is cleared of all charges at his ongoing federal corruption trial.

In the meantime, 10 candidates are on next Tuesday’s primary ballot, including three Democrats, four Republicans, two independents and one Green Party hopeful.

Democrat Andy Kim

The most well-known candidate seeking the senate seat is 3rd District Congressman Andy Kim.

On his website, Kim said New Jersey is where he grew up, adding that he’s fighting for his family, his neighbors, the community that raised him and for working families in pursuit of the “American Dream.”

Kim’s top campaign priorities include affordability, strengthening health care, supporting small businesses, creating jobs and protecting the environment.

He also vows to support veterans and reproductive rights, end corruption in government, toughen gun laws and support LGBTQ+ rights.

Kim has received multiple endorsements from a wide range of groups, including the Communications Workers of America.

Democrat Lawrence Hamm

Lawrence Hamm, the chairman of the People’s Organization for Progress, was born in Newark, New Jersey. He describes himself as a relentless advocate for African Americans, human rights and civil rights for all oppressed people.

Hamm said that, if elected, he will push for universal Medicare, reparations for slavery, affordable housing for all and laws to stop police brutality.

Hamm’s platform also includes efforts to curb climate change, strengthen gun control and voting rights laws, eliminate poverty, end food insecurity, cut military spending, increase the federal minimum wage and increase taxes on big corporations.

Democrat Patricia Campos-Medina

Patricia Campos-Medina was born in El Salvador and came to the U.S. when she was 14.

On her website, she said her parents’ struggles as low-wage workers in the hotel and restaurant industry inspired her to become a policy expert on labor, immigrant integration, voting rights and voter mobilization. She is running to expand opportunities for working-class New Jerseyans, expand educational opportunities for children and strengthen immigration policy.

Republican Curtis Bashaw

Curtis Bashaw is a Cape May businessman and real estate developer.

Bashaw said he’s running because he wants to fight for freedom, opportunity and security for all New Jerseyans.

Bashaw said on PBS’s ”Chat Box” that he has campaigned in all 21 counties. He said inflation is a massive issue, that the country is going in the wrong direction and small businesses must be unshackled from over-regulation to restore opportunity.

Bashaw has also voiced support for law enforcement, border security, personal freedoms and parental rights.

Republican Albert Harshaw

Albert Harshaw is a business owner who grew up in New Jersey and began working at age 14.

On his website, he said he will work on fostering bipartisan collaboration that advances military capabilities, educational opportunities, research initiatives and production capacities.

He also stressed the importance of investing in early education, reentering the space race, strengthening the manufacturing industry, fulfilling international military and diplomatic policies, and strengthening national security and domestic infrastructure.