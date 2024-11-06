Elections 2024

Republican Jeff Van Drew wins re-election in New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District

The incumbent holds on to his Congressional seat for a third time.

Jeff Van Drew

File - In this image from video, Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., speaks from Washington, during the fourth night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. (Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via AP)

Follow WHYY News’ election coverage

🖥️ WHYY.org: Follow our live special coverage this Election Day
🎧 WHYY-FM: Local and national experts offer election insights
📱 WHYY App: Read the latest election updates and stream WHYY-FM
📧 The Swing: Get periodic newsletter updates on the 2024 election

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew will represent New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District for another two years. He bested Democrat Joe Solerno and the Green Party’s Thomas Cannavo, according to the Associated Press at 10:20 p.m.

The 2nd Congressional District, which did not see any major shifts when it was redrawn in 2021, is one of two districts represented by Republicans. Though the number of registered Republicans grew nearly 5% compared to the 2022 midterms, unaffiliated voters outnumber the two major parties.

Van Drew, who famously switched political parties in 2019, continued to take hardline conservative stances on issues including border security and immigration. Salerno, a first-time political candidate, campaigned on bridging the two-party divide and being a voice for constituents in the South Jersey district.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About P. Kenneth Burns

Kenneth Burns is WHYY’s New Jersey reporter.

Read more
P. Kenneth Burns poses for a photo at WHYY

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate