Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew will represent New Jersey’s 2nd Congressional District for another two years. He bested Democrat Joe Solerno and the Green Party’s Thomas Cannavo, according to the Associated Press at 10:20 p.m.

The 2nd Congressional District, which did not see any major shifts when it was redrawn in 2021, is one of two districts represented by Republicans. Though the number of registered Republicans grew nearly 5% compared to the 2022 midterms, unaffiliated voters outnumber the two major parties.

Van Drew, who famously switched political parties in 2019, continued to take hardline conservative stances on issues including border security and immigration. Salerno, a first-time political candidate, campaigned on bridging the two-party divide and being a voice for constituents in the South Jersey district.