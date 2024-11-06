Elections 2024

Conaway defeats Mohan in race to represent New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District

The long-time assemblyman will succeed Senator-elect Andy Kim in Congress.

Herb Conaway

Dr. Herb Conaway at his victory party after winning the Democratic primary in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District. (P. Kenneth Burns/WHYY)

Democrat Herb Conaway defeated Republican Rajesh Mohan to represent New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District. Conaway will succeed incumbent Andy Kim, who was elected earlier Tuesday evening as the next Senator from the Garden State.

The Associated Press called the race at 2:28 a.m. for Conaway, a long-time assemblyman from Burlington County. The Green Party’s Steve Welzer and Libertarian Chris Russomanno each received less than 1% of the vote.

The 3rd District has leaned more Democratic since a bi-partisan state commission redrew the congressional maps in 2021.

Conaway, who is also the public health director for Burlington County, made clear after his primary victory that Congress needs to codify the right to abortion access. One of his key campaign issues was security at the southern U.S. border.

