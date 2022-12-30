When the Delaware General Assembly convenes on Jan. 10 for the first time after November’s general election, more women than ever will be seated.

The historic roster — 24 of the 62 members (39%) — represents a significant jump over the previous session, which had 19 women.

The number of women in Dover has grown steadily over the last two decades. In 2000, the Legislature had 15 women.

In the House, 16 of 41 members are now women. In the Senate, eight of 15 members are women.

“We’re making progress and we’re getting closer,” said Democrat Tizzy Lockman, the Senate majority whip from Wilmington. “We still don’t have that parity with the population that we represent, so I would say we can certainly go further but it’s exciting.”

Delaware’s population is 51% female.

Lockman says the state now has “women’s perspectives more adequately represented in the work that we do. And I think it’s reflective that the people of Delaware and in our communities trust that women are going to obviously do just as good of a job. And so that does mean better governance for everyone.”

Sen. Sarah McBride, who in 2020 became the first openly transgender state senator in America, agrees with Lockman that Delawareans will benefit with more nuanced and inclusive laws, policies, and regulations.

“Diversity in government isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity,” said McBride, a Wilmington Democrat. “The reality is, you can’t have a government of the people, by the people, and for the people if all of the people aren’t represented at the table.

“And when you have more diversity in government, it demonstrates a healthiness of our democracy that shows that more people have shared access. You can’t craft effective solutions for diverse communities if you don’t have the full diversity of those communities at the table.”

Also for the first time, women now have a majority in the Democratic caucus of both legislative chambers — 15 of 26 in the House and eight of 15 in the Senate.

Democrats control both chambers by a wide margin — 26-15 in the House and 15-7 in the Senate – in a state where there’s nearly twice as many registered Democrats as Republicans.

This session’s General Assembly will also be the most racially diverse in history, a development that WHYY documented after the November general election.

‘When there’s only men there, they don’t think of these issues’

Newcomer Sophie Phillips, an environmental justice advocate who represented Delaware in the Miss America pageant in 2021, said she’s delighted to join a state House that’s “more welcoming” to women.

The House now has 16 women, up from 12 the previous session.

“For a lot of women who have come in the past, they’ve been one of a few,’’ said Democrat Phillips, whose district is in Bear.

”It’s really hard to enter into a new space where you are already feeling uncomfortable. When you’re there with all men, it’s even more uncomfortable and you have a hard time opening up. So now that we have so many women there, I feel as a young member, a new member, that I’ll have more people that I can relate to and that I can bounce ideas off of.”