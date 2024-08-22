6 takeaways (so far) from the Democratic National Convention

Conventions are about unifying parties and spurring rank-and-file voters to action for the remainder of the campaign. And they can also be opportunities to reach out to persuadable voters in swing states and introduce the ticket to a broad audience.

That’s what Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., who Vice President Kamala Harris chose as her running mate, did Wednesday night before not just the crowd of the faithful in the arena in Chicago, but also to voters watching at home.

Those audiences also heard, though, from President Biden, the Obamas, the Clintons, even Oprah Winfrey, as well as several other speakers before Harris herself takes the stage Thursday night.

Here are six takeaways from the convention so far:

1. ‘Coach Walz’ gives Democrats a pep talk.

Democrats have had a problem with coming across as elitist, as being more head than heart. But Walz, as he did in his first speech when he was introduced as Harris’ pick, showed that he has a common touch. It’s notable that the ticket with the Ivy League degrees is Trump-Vance and not Harris-Walz. (Joe Biden, by the way, was the first president since Reagan not to have an Ivy League degree.)

Walz also doesn’t have roots in San Francisco, as Harris does, but is of the Midwest, from a small town in Nebraska, a former congressman from a once-red district in Minnesota, governor of that state and, of course, football coach. Democrats have really latched onto that last piece of his resume. And Walz leaned into that in his speech, telling the crowd that this is the fourth quarter of the election and that Democrats are down a field goal, but they’re on offense and driving down the field. To get across the line, he said, the crowd’s job and the job of those watching is to “get in the trenches and do the blocking and tackling” in the election.

2. Democrats tried to make a broad appeal and show that their values are mainstream.

Whether it was Oprah – someone who Donald Trump once said in an ideal world, he would want to be his vice president – Bill Clinton, Pete Buttigieg, Walz, or the handful of Republicans who spoke, Wednesday arguably was about appealing to undecided voters and persuadable independents and Republican to give them a permission structure to vote for Harris.

Oprah noted that she’s a registered independent and called on “all you independents and undecideds” to vote for Harris. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said, adding, “Common sense tells us that Kamala Harris and Tim Walz can give us decency and respect. … Let us choose common sense over nonsense.”

Walz, for his part, also made the case for Democratic ideas, not as radical as Republicans have tried to paint them, but as mainstream – things like making housing more affordable, cutting the price of prescription drugs, reducing medical debt, providing meals for children in schools and standing up for abortion rights.

“While other states were banning books from their schools,” Walz said, “we were banishing hunger from ours.”