The DNC starts Monday. Here’s what you need to know

The Democratic National Convention will kick off Monday in Chicago, one month after Republicans held their convention in Milwaukee. Democratic organizers have had to rework programming entirely for the DNC after President Biden dropped out of the race in late July and endorsed Vice President Harris to replace him on the ticket.

But leaders within the DNC say they are harnessing the energy that Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, have brought into the race, and that they hope to keep the momentum going at this week’s convention and beyond.

Here’s what you need to know.

When is the convention?

The convention will be held from Monday, Aug. 19, until Thursday, Aug. 22. Convention programming will be aired from the United Center in Chicago live from 6:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET on Monday, and 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET for all other days.

Who will be there?

There are going to be some political heavyweights speaking, including former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the two top Democrats in Congress, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff will also speak at the convention.

Additionally, Veep actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel with the Democratic Governors Association centered on female governors in the U.S.

What are we going to see this week?

Nearly 50,000 visitors are expected to attend the convention, including about 4,000 delegates.

Democrats hope to present themselves as fully unified behind Harris and Walz after divisions in the party arose over Biden’s presidential bid in July following his disastrous debate performance against former President Donald Trump.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker will welcome Democrats to the host city in speeches on Monday and Tuesday respectively. The convention will stream events on Instagram, YouTube and TikTok as part of an effort to expand its reach to younger voters and online influencers.

What will the message be?