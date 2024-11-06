55K Philly students could be without transportation to schools if SEPTA strikes
The School District of Philadelphia could offer virtual learning to combat staff shortages and low student turnout.Listen 1:24
The School District of Philadelphia is worried that tens of thousands of students will be left stranded Friday if the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) does not reach a new contract agreement.
SEPTA is currently negotiating a new contract with the Transport Workers Union Local 234. The current contract expires on midnight Thursday, Nov. 7 and the union has already voted to authorize a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached by then. The potential strike would affect nearly 55,000 Philadelphia students who commute on the City Bus & Metro Service, according to the district.
In a release, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said “I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” but expressed it would impact students’ learning.
“I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption,” Watlington said.
The release also states that the district plans to send office support staff to make up for schools that have low staffing.
In the event of an extremely low student or staff turnout, virtual instruction could be recommended.
“District and school leadership will ensure that all students, including and especially those with special needs, are equipped with the digital and physical materials they need to participate in virtual learning,” the district said in its release.
Teachers will not deliver in-person and virtual instruction at the same time.
The district will excuse students who are late or absent due to SEPTA-related travel challenges if they provide a note from their parent or guardian.
Staff late arrivals due to SEPTA-related travel challenges will be also recorded as excused.
SEPTA also warned riders that Bus and Metro routes within the city will not operate due to the possible work stoppage that may occur as soon as Friday, Nov. 8.
They advise bus and metro riders to utilize Regional Rail, which connects with bus and trolley routes that are still operating, making it the best travel option.
The district plans to closely monitor the situation and plan to update parents and staff Thursday.
