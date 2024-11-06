From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The School District of Philadelphia is worried that tens of thousands of students will be left stranded Friday if the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) does not reach a new contract agreement.

SEPTA is currently negotiating a new contract with the Transport Workers Union Local 234. The current contract expires on midnight Thursday, Nov. 7 and the union has already voted to authorize a strike if a new contract agreement is not reached by then. The potential strike would affect nearly 55,000 Philadelphia students who commute on the City Bus & Metro Service, according to the district.

In a release, Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. said “I respect the right of union members to advocate for themselves,” but expressed it would impact students’ learning.

“I do hope that this strike can be avoided so that we can continue to operate normally and support the social, emotional and academic needs of our students without disruption,” Watlington said.

The release also states that the district plans to send office support staff to make up for schools that have low staffing.

In the event of an extremely low student or staff turnout, virtual instruction could be recommended.