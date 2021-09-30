SEC’s probe of Pa. school pension fund examines staff gifts and trips from Wall Street firms

The subpoena, first obtained by Bloomberg News, was sent to PSERS Chief Counsel Jackie Lutz last Friday. It did not reveal what firms might be under suspicion. Instead, it asks about the pension fund’s dealings with its sprawling roster of 180 exterior money managers, investment houses, hedge funds, private-equity firms, and financial consultants. In fact, the SEC mirrored a public, six-page PSERS list of these outside firms in its subpoena as an attachment.

PSERS pays such firms more than $500 million in fees annually.

Most are investment managers, ranging from industry giants such as BlackRock to small Pennsylvania venture-capital outfits, that invest PSERS’ billions in private and public companies around the globe. A smaller number, led by Montgomery County-based adviser Hamilton Lane, serve as middlemen between PSERS and the money managers, helping the agency evaluate their performance. Some serve as accountants.

Just because the commission is investigating doesn’t mean “that we have concluded that PSERS or anyone else has violated the law” or that the agency has “a negative opinion” of anyone, senior SEC enforcement counsel Heidi M. Mitza wrote in the subpoena. “We are trying to determine whether there have been any violations of the federal securities laws.”

PSERS has declined to comment on the SEC investigation, as it has on the criminal probe. Several firms from the list in the subpoena also declined to comment.

“Unfortunately we can’t discuss this matter,” Kate McGann, a spokesperson for Hamilton Lane, said of the SEC subpoena.

In part, the SEC demands repeat those made previously by federal prosecutors in their initial flurry of subpoenas served on PSERS, the taxpayer-funded Public School Employees’ Retirement System.

The SEC, like the prosecutors, demanded all documents, reports, and emails about the botched decision of the board in December to adopt too rosy a number for fund profits.

In April, the board disavowed that figure as mistaken and adopted a new, lower one for profits. The profit performance was downgraded just enough to trigger a state law forcing 100,000 school staff with less seniority on the job to pay an extra $26 million into the pension system. The SEC demanded information about the original adoption of the mistaken number and the fund’s internal inquiries into how it made the error in the first place.

Before the panel adopted the mistaken number, then State Treasurer Joseph Torsella, a leading critic on the PSERS board, warned that its staff was relying on unaudited figures to gauge performance.

His warnings were dismissed as groundless by fund Executive Director Glen Grell and Chief Investment Officer James H. Grossman Jr.

In the subpoena, the SEC demands any documents or communications about “the decision to use unaudited financial information to calculate PSERS’ average rate of return.” It seeks material from Jan. 1, 2020 to the present.

The original subpoenas from federal prosecutors, also obtained by The Inquirer, said that the criminal investigation was focusing on possible “honest services” fraud and wire fraud. Under key U.S. Supreme Court rulings, prosecutors, in effect, need to prove bribery or kickbacks to charge officials with the crime of not providing honest service.

The federal subpoenas, unlike the SEC one, also asked about PSERS’ purchase of parking lots and industrial buildings along four blocks of central Harrisburg for redevelopment.