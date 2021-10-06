The School District of Philadelphia is changing its admissions system for selective middle and high schools in an effort to make the process more equitable. Traditionally, these schools have served a lesser share of Black and Latino students compared to the district as a whole.

Students will now apply for selective schools through a citywide, computerized lottery system overseen by central office staffers. In the past, school leaders made final admissions decisions and oversaw waitlists.

“There is a need to centralize the selection process as a way to help us dig deeper and to continue to grapple with the tension between objectivity and subjectivity in our process, as well as a way to really think about how do we build consistency so we see the equitable outcomes we desire,” said Sabriya Jubilee, the district’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The district is also implementing a zip code preference “for students that meet the [admissions] criteria and live in areas of the city that traditionally have had limited access to criteria-based schools,” said Karyn Lynch, director of student support services for the district.