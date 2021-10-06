Philly centralizes admissions process for magnet schools to increase student diversity
The School District of Philadelphia is changing its admissions system for selective middle and high schools in an effort to make the process more equitable. Traditionally, these schools have served a lesser share of Black and Latino students compared to the district as a whole.
Students will now apply for selective schools through a citywide, computerized lottery system overseen by central office staffers. In the past, school leaders made final admissions decisions and oversaw waitlists.
“There is a need to centralize the selection process as a way to help us dig deeper and to continue to grapple with the tension between objectivity and subjectivity in our process, as well as a way to really think about how do we build consistency so we see the equitable outcomes we desire,” said Sabriya Jubilee, the district’s director of diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The district is also implementing a zip code preference “for students that meet the [admissions] criteria and live in areas of the city that traditionally have had limited access to criteria-based schools,” said Karyn Lynch, director of student support services for the district.
Students from under-represented zip codes will receive preference at five specific schools: Masterman, Central, Academy at Palumbo, Carver High School of Engineering and Science, and Parkway Center City Middle College.
“It is our hope that implementation of the zip code preference will provide additional opportunities for our most underrepresented communities,” said Darnell Deans, the district’s executive director of student enrollment and placement.
The Philadelphia Board of Education’s “goals and guardrails” initiative includes increasing representation of Black and Latino students at highly-ranked magnet schools as part of a broader effort to “dismantle racist practices.”
According to district data, Black student enrollment has been decreasing at the highly-selective schools. In 2011-2012, Black students made up 31% of the student body at Masterman and 33% at Central. By 2019-2020, those numbers had dipped to 15% and 20%, respectively, Chalkbeat reported.
Officials previously announced they would temporarily stop using standardized test scores to determine admission after the coronavirus pandemic halted state tests.
“This data point was eliminated this year, and we are giving great consideration to what will happen in future years,” Lynch said.
In addition to implementing a lottery system and zip code preferences, the district will no longer require interviews or letters of recommendation for selective admissions schools.
The district is also changing the language it uses to describe these “special admit” schools.
“All of our schools are special,” Lynch said. “We recognized that by calling several of our schools special admits, we were really conveying a message that was not accurate about our other schools.”
District officials will now refer to the cohort as “criteria-based schools.”
The district is aware that some parents and families may push back against the changes — something that happened when school officials proposed a centralized lottery system and geographic and diversity weights in 2010. Then-superintendent Arlene Ackerman ultimately scrapped the proposal.
“As a district, we have made a commitment to being an anti-racist organization,” Jubilee said. “We recognize that there will be people who are uncomfortable, but we’re leaning into that discomfort, and we’re going to do what we need to do to do right by our students.”
The school selection window for the 2022-2023 school year opens Wednesday afternoon and closes November 21.
Get more Pennsylvania stories that matter