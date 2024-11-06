What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

On Tuesday, Sheryl Oring arrived at the main branch of the Free Library of Philadelphia looking like she had just stepped off the set of “Mad Men.” She donned a deep blue skirt suit with a bow at the neck, a daisy brooch with matching earrings and cherry red pumps. Her red hair neatly swept into an updo, she looked completely in character as a 1960s secretary modeled after her own grandmother.

“Write a Postcard to the Next President” is Oring’s performance piece in which she takes dictation directly on a manual typewriter from people who want to send a note to whomever occupies the White House in January. Oring slips a piece of carbon paper in the typewriter to make two copies of each note: one goes to the White House and the other goes into her archives, with a photo of the participant and a permission waiver.

The former dean at the now-closed University of the Arts has been doing the “Write a Postcard” project for 20 years. The 2024 electoral version began last summer and has generated over 350 postcards, which she will send to the White House in January.

Baybirye Nteza was passing by on her way to lunch with a friend, when she ducked into the library to use the bathroom. She stopped in her tracks in the lobby, intrigued by Oring’s offer and her vintage typing setup, complete with carbon copy sheets and a rubber date stamp.

“Dear Madam President,” Nteza composed as Oring swiftly clacked at the keys. “Congratulations on your success.”

Nteza’s note completely filled the postcard with her hopes for Vice President Kamala Harris – whom she wishes to win the presidential election. She wants Harris to keep her campaign promises and to be a role model of people of color, particularly Black women.

Nteza finished with a sobering postscript: “P.S. Please stop the war in Gaza.”

“I don’t think I’ve ever written a letter to the U.S. president,” said Nteza. “I thought that was really cute.”