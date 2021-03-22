This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

There are many ways to measure the pain being felt by people in Cumberland County.

More families in the region are becoming homeless, social services groups said, sleeping in tents and cars. Many others need help getting food.

Over the past year, the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank has seen a roughly 40% increase in the amount of people coming to them for help, said Joe Arthur, its executive director.

“We think that this is probably going to take two years or better to work our way back to the level we were pre-pandemic, in terms of folks needing our help,” Arthur said.

And as unemployment dramatically spiked, reaching a high of 12% in April last year, thousands of people in the central Pennsylvania county turned to the government for health care.

Cumberland County saw a nearly 22% increase in Medicaid enrollment from February 2020 to the same month this year. While that represents the greatest increase in the state, it’s far from an outlier.

Enrollment in the program rose by more than 388,000, or 13.7%, during the same time period — reaching 3.2 million people in February. The change represents a dramatic expansion of Pennsylvania’s social safety net, exceeding single-year Medicaid enrollment increases that occurred during the Great Recession, a Spotlight PA analysis found.

That’s in part because more people can apply for Medicaid than in the past. In 2015, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf expanded eligibility beyond specific groups — including people with disabilities, the elderly, pregnant women, and children — to adults that meet certain income requirements. Single adults between the ages of 19 and 64 are eligible if they earn about $17,775 a year or less.

The enrollment increase also reflects the widespread economic devastation that the coronavirus caused across the state.

Many of the counties that saw the largest increases in enrollment during the pandemic are ones that are historically wealthier and have lower poverty rates. The median household income in Cumberland County is about $71,000 a year, nearly $10,000 more than across the state.

Others were already struggling. Dauphin County, which ranked high for the number of residents overall who rely on Medicaid, saw the third-largest increase in enrollment in the health-care program over the past year. Now, 30% of the county’s 278,000 residents participate.

“The virus exacerbated the flaws that were already in our system,” said Danielle Krebs, a spokesperson for the Harrisburg-based Tri County Community Action, which provides financial services and programs for low-income residents of Dauphin, Cumberland, and Perry Counties. “Before the pandemic, people were already struggling on low income.”